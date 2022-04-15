WATERLOO — Running around the bases was a good way for the DeKalb softball team to keep warm Thursday.
Bashing out 18 hits was also a good way to bring home the first victory of the season, as the Barons took care of Snider 17-6. The game, played in chilling, gusting winds, was stopped after 5 innings due to the 10-run rule.
“It was a good night,” said Jody Betley, who recorded his first win as Baron coach. “We hit the ball well, a continuation from the other night against Dwenger. We hit the ball well then, too. I was really proud with the hitting. The girls are working hard and it’s starting to pay off.
“I’m glad to see they got in the win column. They have been trying to get better. They’ve played some really good games, and it’s nice to see them get a win.”
After spotting the Panthers two runs in the first, DeKalb’s first seven batters reached base safely in the bottom of the inning. The Barons scored six times and were never in danger after that. They added four runs in both the second and third innings and finished with a three-run fourth.
Paige Storck’s two-run triple, an RBI double by Delaney Cox and Lillie Cserep’s two-run single were among the big blows in the first inning. Brenna Spangler doubled home a run and Jayla Brown delivered a two-run single in the second.
Spangler added a two-run single in the third, and Brown’s single produced two runs in the fourth.
Cserep had three hits and five RBIs for the day. Spangler and Brown both went 3-for-4 and drove in four.
Ashley Cox had three hits in the leadoff spot, and Storck, Katie Waters and Delaney Cox each had two hits.
Laci Munger pitched the first three innings and Cserep the last two. They combined on a five-hitter.
Jordan Sipe was the offensive leader for Snider with two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Betley hopes the win can give the Barons some momentum.
“We’ve been taking little victories here and there, getting the excitement back, and getting our confidence built back up,” he said.
DeKalb will host Central Noble today in a non-conference contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.