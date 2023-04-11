WATERLOO — Angola’s bats were quiet in the first game of the season.
The Hornets made plenty of noise at DeKalb Tuesday.
Angola pounded out 13 hits and scored in six of the seven innings in a 12-2 girls softball victory over the Barons.
“We’re happy to play. We’re coming back from spring break and we’re happy to get some games in,” Angola coach Pete Henderson said.
“We had timely hitting which we didn’t have this weekend (in a 2-0 loss to Huntington North). I was glad to see it come through tonight.”
DeKalb pitchers gave the Hornets seven walks, and six of those runners ended up scoring runs.
Senior first baseman Alyssa Kyle went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, three of which came on a home run that helped the Hornets (1-1) bust the game open with a five-run fifth.
Senior second baseman Payton Hulliberger was 4-for-4 with an RBI and scored four times. Senior left fielder Brooklyn Sicard had two RBI singles.
Freshman pitcher Savannah Bixler helped her own cause with two hits. She threw a five-hitter with seven strikeouts.
Bixler struggled in the third, walking the bases full. The Barons scored their runs in that inning, the second on an RBI single by Lillie Cserep, who went 2-for-2.
No. 9 hitter Kayla Leins started the rally with a quality at-bat, fouling off five two-strike pitches before drawing the first of the three walks.
DeKalb (1-6) threatened again in the fourth, loading the bases with two outs on a double by Delaney Cox (lost in the sun by the Angola outfield), a single by Ashley Cox and a walk by Katie Waters, but Bixler bore down to get a strikeout to leave the bases full.
“We threw for three innings the we started to pitch after that. You’ll have that. She toned it back in,” Henderson said.
After that, DeKalb had just one more baserunner, even though Rylee Moore and Waters scorched line drives right at Hornet fielders.
Amara Anglin pitched five innings in relief for the Barons and struck out six.
