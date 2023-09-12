DECATUR — One by one this season, DeKalb’s girls golf team beat all of the Northeast 8 Conference teams.
In the conference tournament Saturday at Cross Creek, the Barons had to beat them all at the same time.
The result was the same.
The Barons had the top three finishers in the tournament and posted a score of 326, 30 strokes ahead of runner-up Norwell, to repeat as NE8 champions.
“It’s just keeping our head in the game,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “I have a very talented team all the way around from one through five.”
Then the Barons had to watch two of their own go head-to-head. Freshmen Jadan Tompkins and Paige Williams both shot 78. They were the only golfers to break 80 and had to have a playoff for medalist.
Tompkins prevailed on the second playoff hole to take the title, leaving Williams second. Grace Pfister was third with an 80, giving the Barons the best three scores of the day and three spots on the All-NE8 first team.
The top five finishers make the first team with the next five going on the second team. That included Sophie Pfister, who was eighth with an 88. Places 11-15 earned honorable mention.
Senior Kaitlin Traylor shot a 98 for the Barons and was two strokes away from honorable mention.
“Having two in the playoff, they both shot amazing today with 78s,” Fislar said. “It’s pretty tough and they’re pretty good friends.
“Jadan played well all day. She made quite a few birdies coming in to get back into contention after a little bit of a rocky start. Her being champion is great.
“It was the same with Paige,” Fislar added. “They both fought the front nine pretty hard and got themselves back in position. That’s what you want every week.”
Both Tompkins and Williams made a par 5 on No. 1 to start the playoff, with both laying up to the very edge of a small creek and then putting their next shots onto the green.
Both made the long trek to the second hole, a short par 3. Tompkins went to the right of the green with her drive, while Williams sent her ball into trees on the left, costing her a stroke penalty.
Tompkins hit her second shot within a few feet of the pin, and made the short putt for the victory. Williams hit the green with her next shot, then made a tough downhill 12-footer but finished with a bogey.
The Cross Creek course gave golfers a rough ride in the tournament.
“The course was playing tough,” Fislar said. “It’s fast and it dried out a little bit. Balls were rolling farther in places you don’t expect. Shooting below 80 was great. They don’t think so but it was.”
Tough course or not, the Barons demand a great deal from themselves.
“They have a few bad holes and they get a little upset,” Fislar said. “They’re real fiery. They have an attitude to win and be the best, each of them.”
East Noble was seventh in the team scoring with 425. Lily Oburn led the Knights with a 91. She finished 11th to earn all-conference honorable mention.
Columbia City took fifth at 404. The Eagles grabbed the last two all-conference honorable mention spots with Emma Ulrey shooting a 95 for 14th place and Emma Johnson carding a 96 for 15th.
Northeast 8 Girls Golf
Team Scores: 1. DeKalb 326, 2. Norwell 356, 3. Bellmont 381, 4. Leo 394, 5. Columbia City 404, 6. Huntington North 410, 7. East Noble 425, 8. New Haven 356.
All-NE8 First Team (x-won playoff): 1. x-Jadan Tompkins (DK) 78, 2. Paige Williams (DK) 78, 3. Grace Pfister (DK) 80, 4. Adalyn Cutting (HN) 84, 5. Ellie Gatton (Nwl) 85.
All-NE8 Second Team: 6. Savannah Simerman (Nwl) 87, 7. Krosbi Butler (Bel) 88, 8. Sophie Pfister (DK) 88, 9. Alexa Bremer (Leo) 88, 10. Anna Dodane (Nwl) 90.
All-NE8 Honorable Mention: 11. Lily Oburn (EN) 91, 12. Meghan Pettibone (Bel) 93, 13. Nevada Lenwell (Nwl) 94, 14. Emma Ulrey (CC) 95, 15. Emma Johnson (CC) 96.
Team-By-Team Scoring
DeKalb 326 — S. Pfister 45-43 88, Williams 42-36 78, G. Pfister 44-38 82, Traylor 48-50 98, Tompkins 42-36 78.
Norwell 356 — Gatton 45-40 85, Dodane 46-44 90, Lenwell 50-44 94, Simerman 45-42 87, Heaston 49-52 101.
Bellmont 381 — Pettibone 49-44 93, Hockmeyer 51-52 103, 103, Blythe 51-49 100, Butler 44-44 88, A. Johnson 50-50 100.
Leo 394 — Bremer 47-41 88, Freeman 61-51 112, Schrock 46-51 97, Cain 52-52 104, Saylor 51-54 105.
Columbia City 404 — Clifford 53-46 99, E. Johnson 48-48 96, Ulrey 48-47 95, Schaekel 59-63 122, Joseph 58-56 114.
Huntington North 410 — Cutting 43-41 84, Gamlin 60-62 122, Hoffman 52-49 101, Newton 54-58 112, Mattox 57-56 113.
East Noble 425 — Oburn 46-45 91, Raatz 64-57 121, Strohm 54-47 101, Belschner 54-58 112, Eash 61-62 123.
New Haven 433 — Zimmerman 58-54 112, Goodrich 54-48 102, Alvarez 53-49 102, Long 61-56 117, Rhodes 65-70 135.
