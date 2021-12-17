OSSIAN — Most opponents are tough enough to stop once.
When they get extra chances with offensive rebounds, the task becomes tougher.
DeKalb found that out for the second game in a row Friday, giving up extra opportunities and points in a 51-36 loss at Norwell in the Northeast 8 Conference opener for both clubs.
Norwell honored its 1971 football team and 1971-72 basketball team 50 years after both had successful seasons.
The Knights (5-1, 1-0 NE8) got a game-high 14 points from Jake Parker and 10 from Lleyton Bailey. Donnie Wiley scored 12 to lead the Barons (3-4, 0-1) and Connor Penrod had 10.
The Knights had eight offensive rebounds in the game, and used several of them to spoil some momentum the Barons had built.
DeKalb was down 23-17 at halftime, but came out with three quick baskets, the last two by Alex Leslie, and seemed on verge of making a move down 26-24.
Then Norwell had a five-point trip. Luke Graft forced a shot against Wiley and Penrod while falling to the ground and scored, and was fouled on the play. He missed his three-point play opportunity, but the Knights got the rebound and Bailey hit a three to boost the lead back to seven.
“We had momentum, we scored two or three times in a row, then we threw the ball away, and we didn’t block out on a free throw again,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said.
“We worked on that all day the other day. We don’t do that very well. We’re not mentally locked in to blocking people out on a free throw. Hopefully we get better.”
The Knights expanded the lead to nine by the end of the fourth quarter. DeKalb pulled within 39-32 when Brantley Hickman fed Penrod, but a putback by Norwell followed, then Bailey scored off a steal, and the lead went to double digits and stayed there.
“That was the game,” said Beasley. “Their guards are too good and we’re not good at coming out and pressuring people. From that point the game plan is shot, and we have to do things we’re not very good at.”
Norwell’s physical play was also a factor, Beasley felt.
“We got abused inside a little bit,” he said. “They’re big. They muscled us inside. They got some offensive rebounds the first half that hurt us.”
DeKalb won’t play again until after the holidays, and has plenty work on in the meantime. “We’ve got to better — mentally tougher, physically tougher, awareness of what’s going on, execution,” Beasley said.
Norwell took the junior varsity game by the same 51-36 score. Braiden Boyd had 16 points and Kiefer Nagel added eight for the Barons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.