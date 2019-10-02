WATERLOO — The DeKalb volleyball team trailed only once in three games against Columbia City Tuesday.
That’s not to say it was a rout by the Barons, who outlasted the Eagles for a win in three tough games in Northeast 8 Conference play. Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
The Eagles held their only lead at 2-1 in the second game. Other than that, the Barons led the whole way, save for when Columbia City pulled even at 10, 11 and 12 after wiping out an early 5-0 DeKalb lead in the first game.
Christina Yarian had seven kills for the Barons. Paige Pettis had five kills and 14 digs, and Paige Snider had four kills and 18 digs. Hope Moring had 14 assists and Aiva Ring had 11.
DeKalb finally broke away in the opener with Addison Freed’s kill making it 13-12. She later added another kill and Yarian scored on a tip as DeKalb went up 18-14. Yarian later scored on a tip and a block as DeKalb spread the margin to 23-17. Kills by Snider and Pettis finished off the game.
An ace by Kaila Barkhaus and Snider’s kill off an errant Eagle pass sparked the Barons in the middle game. Snider served three straight points as the Barons opened a 13-6 lead.
Two kills from Kendall Scott and one by Makenna Cok helped the Eagles creep within 14-12, but they would get no closer. DeKalb maintained leads of three or four points the rest of the way.
A kill by Freed and an ace by Pettis staked the Barons to a 5-1 lead in the third game. The Eagles battled back to make it 12-11, but Moring answered with a kill. Columbia City’s passing temporarily broke down as the Barons built the margin back to 20-13.
Columbia City got back to within 23-20, but Moring scored on a tip and also served match point.
