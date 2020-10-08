ELKHART — The Lakewood Park girls team made a little history on Thursday night but hope to make a lot more on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Elkhart Christian Academy 3-2 in the semifinals of the Class 1A Elkhart Christian Sectional to advance to its first appearance in a sectional championship match. Lakewood Park will face Bethany Christian, which beat Westview 1-0 in the first semifinal on Thursday.
The Panthers came out of the gate with a lot of aggressiveness, maybe a little too much aggressiveness.
Lakewood Park was called for a handful of offsides penalties in the first 10 minutes of the match.
With 22 minutes left in the first half, Frannie Talarico finally got a chance to play on a through ball and had a breakaway opportunity. However, the ECA keeper came out just in time to block her shot as soon as it left Talarico’s foot.
Following a shot on goal by the Eagles, the Panthers quickly raced the other way and Talarico found herself on another 1-on-1 chance against the ECA goalie. This time, Talarico got her shot off without any struggle and it rolled into the back of the net.
A few minutes later, Talarico was the one sending the through ball up to an open teammate, and Hali Bontrager was on the receiving end. Bontrager put it past the keeper and through the bottom of the net to double the lead to 2-0 before halftime.
After the break, the Eagles were the more aggressive team and were better off for it. They quickly cut into the lead six minutes into the second half with a goal from Allison Russell.
Midway through the half, the Panthers pushed the lead back to two after a shot from Bontrager went through the gloves of the ECA keeper, but Madelynn Beck was right there with the touch that slide the ball just inside the post.
However, the lead never felt safe enough. Elkhart Christian was awarded a penalty kick three minutes later and converted with Audra Badskey scoring the goal.
Lakewood Park held on and got some key saves from freshman keeper Jade Carnahan.
Bethany Christian 1, Westview 0
In the first game of the evening, it was a defensive battle that was played largely in the midfield.
“What makes (Bethany) dangerous is they just possess, and they pressure. They do a really good job of moving,” Westview coach Ryan Yoder said. “One of the things we put in the scouting report was we can not give free kicks outside the 18. We just can’t do it.”
The Bruins scored the lone goal of the game with 7:38 left in the first half off a free kick from Zoe Willems.
The Warriors struggled to find good looks at the goal the consistently. Their best chance came midway through the first half when Addison Bender had a breakaway opportunity, but her shot was directly at the Bethany Christian keeper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.