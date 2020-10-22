There are a lot of tough matchups for area football teams in their first sectional playoff games. There are a couple of interesting rematches from regular season meetings and a confrontation of two solid squads in Class 2A that will get fans excited for postseason pigskin.
Class 4A, No. 19
Columbia City at East Noble
Records: Columbia City 6-3, Class 4A No. 15 East Noble 6-3
Media: WAWK 95.5 and 94.3 FM
Last meeting: East Noble won 27-10 in Kendallville on Oct. 2.
The Knights dominated up front in the last matchup against the Eagles. East Noble ran for 231 yards and held Columbia City to just 79 yards on the ground.
When the Eagles tried to go to the air, quarterback Greg Bolt was pressured often by the Knights defensive line, which earned seven sacks in the win earlier this season.
East Noble will have to do something similar to take down a scuffling Columbia City squad. The Eagles have lost three straight coming into tonight’s game, and they were their three hardest games of the season.
Justin Marcellus and Cole Schupbach were fierce runners on the ground last time around and expect both to lower their shoulders a lot tonight. Also, expect Rowan Zolman to make a few plays. He had one interception and nearly had another versus Bolt in their last battle.
Angola at DeKalb
Records: Angola 5-2, DeKalb 1-5
Media: WLKI 100.3 FM, Hometown Media on Facebook, Auburn Essential Services Your Community Network
Last meeting: Angola won 55-18 in Angola on Aug. 21.
Both teams are looking to rebound from lopsided defeats.
Going back to the first meeting in the season opener for both teams, the Barons look much different than Angola does.
DeKalb turned the offense over to sophomore quarterback Tegan Irk while creating competition in numerous positions as it attempts to transition into the future yet send the seniors out in the best way possible.
Angola has tried to get back in routine after missing some starters and role players in weeks 7 and 8 when the junior varsity team and others in close contact were placed in quarantine due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.
The Barons turned the ball over six times on Aug. 21. Angola quarterback Tucker Hasselman passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns while running for 119 yards and three scores.
Ball security and controlling the Hornets’ running game are essential for DeKalb.
Class 2A, No. 35
Eastside at Bluffton
Records: Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 8-1, Bluffton 8-1
Media: WKJG 1380 AM; Streamed on ihsaatv.org. Can be accessed by iPhone, Android, Roku and Amazon firesticks.
Last meeting: Eastside won 40-0 in a Class 2A sectional first-round game in Butler on Oct. 23, 2015
This will be Eastside’s first visit to Bluffton after the three previous sectional meetings took place in Butler.
The Tigers average 36.4 points per game while allowing 19 points per contest. Eastside scores just over 38 points per game, seventh-best among Class 2A schools. The stingy Blazer defense has allowed just over 6 points per game, the best average in all of Indiana, regardless of class.
Senior quarterback Hayden Nern leads the Tigers’ offense, completing 94-of-153 passes for 1,663 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has been picked off eight times, however.
Senior Bobby Malcolm has caught 27 passes for 616 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Cody Mittlestedt has caught 36 passes for 524 yards and seven scores. Junior Alec Reiff has caught 26 passes for 450 yards, six going for touchdowns.
The Tigers aren’t afraid of throwing the ball deep in their own territory. Malcolm, Mittlestedt and junior Chase Gibson all have receptions of 80 yards or more.
Mittlestedt is Bluffton’s leading rusher, carrying 90 times for 816 yards, just over nine yards per attempt, with nine touchdowns. Nern has added 439 yards and 10 scores.
The Tiger defense is led by seniors Reece Johnston (57 total tackles), Kaine Moore (56 tackles) and Seth Bennett (42). Johnston has nine tackles for loss and Moore has been in on 8.5 tackles for losses.
According to MaxPreps, the Tigers have produced just two turnovers, both on interceptions.
Woodlan at Prairie Heights
Records: Woodlan 1-8, Prairie Heights 0-9
Media: WTHD 105.5 FM
Last meeting: Woodlan won 68-0 in a Class 2A first-round sectional game in Brushy Prairie on Oct. 20, 2017
Woodlan is not the team that overmatched the Panthers in nine straight victories from 2011 to 2017, but it will still be a tough matchup for Prairie Heights tonight at Hubert Cline Field.
Both the Warriors and the Panthers have been hit hard by injuries.
Woodlan has scored 8.9 points per game and allowed 45 points per contest. It only has four rushing touchdowns all season, and they are all from sophomore quarterback Jacob Snyder.
Snyder has thrown for around 1,000 yards and has eight touchdown passes. He has thrown nearly twice as many interceptions.
Leading running back David Rogers-Potter, a senior, also has around 30 receptions.
First-year Woodlan coach Mike Smith makes his return to Prairie Heights. He had three wins as the Panther head coach in 2010 and 2011. He has had a couple of stints as an assistant coach at Trine University and has made coaching stops at East Noble, DeKalb and Angola high schools.
Central Noble at Fairfield
Records: Central Noble 4-5, Class 2A No. 7 Fairfield 8-0
Media: elkhartcountysports.com
Last meeting: Fairfield won 32-6 in Albion on Sept. 4.
The Falcons are flying high into the postseason after winning the NECC Big Division and capturing their first undefeated regular season since 2008.
On the other side, the Cougars are currently on a three-game losing streak.
These teams should know the game plan for tonight’s game and for both teams it’s about stopping the run.
Central Noble will try to stop Cory Lantz, who rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns during their matchup in early September. Quinn Kitson, Carson Abramson, Dalton Cripe and Johnathon Estep are other Falcons who can all take it to the house on any play.
For the Cougars, it will be about getting Will Hoover going. He only rushed for 41 yards in their last matchup. Clayton Kirkpatrick provided a much-needed relief last week against Garrett with 170 yards in losing effort. Both Hoover and Kirkpatrick will need to be productive for Central Noble to have a chance at the upset.
Class 3A, No. 26
Lakeland at Mishawaka Marian
Records: Lakeland 2-7, Class 3A No. 2 Mishawaka Marian 7-0
Media: Redeemer Radio 95.7 FM (online at redeemerradio.com)
Last meeting: Marian won 60-0 in a Class 3A first-round sectional contest in Mishawaka on Oct. 25, 2019.
The rebuilding Lakers will have a large task in the Knights, who lost to eventual 3A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral in the North Semi-State game last year.
Marian shared the Northern Indiana Conference North Division title with Elkhart, and has wins over Penn and NIC South Division co-champ Bremen. The Knights have one of the top quarterbacks in northern Indiana in senior Maddix Bogunia-Bright. He has completed 62% of his passes (62-100) for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns along with seven interceptions, and ran for 368 yards at 6.8 yards per carry and nine touchdowns.
Bogunia-Bright has several guys to throw to, including three Knights with over 200 receiving yards. Junior Davion Taylor has four receiving touchdowns. Senior Malcom Anderson has ran for 477 yards at 6.5 yards per carry and 11 touchdowns.
Senior safety Gavin Stefanek and junior linebacker Setefano Sete lead the Marian defense.
Jimtown at Garrett
Records: Jimtown 5-3, Garrett 3-5
Media: wawk.com
Last meeting: Jimtown won 30-7 in a Class 3A first-round sectional game in Baugo Township on Oct. 25, 2019
This will be the 12th meeting in the series, with all but one happening in the post-season. Jimtown leads the series 7-4.
The last time the Jimmies visited Garrett, the Railroaders sent them home with a 29-26 loss in the 2016 sectional championship game.
Led by first-year coach Cory Stoner, the Jimmies have had some ups and downs this year, losing in overtime to Concord and on the road at John Glenn and South Bend Adams.
Senior running back Kolin Cope leads the Railroaders with 923 yards on 164 attempts and 10 touchdowns. Last week, senior Set VanWagner contributed 71 yards in the win over Central Noble, giving Garrett an effective 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Freshman quarterback Aaden Lytle, who scored the winning touchdown against the Cougars, has completed 53-of-99 passes for 480 yards.
VanWagner is Garrett’s top defender with 70 total tackles. Juniors Trey Richards (59 tackles), Mark William (57), Lukas Swager (50) and Carson Harter (49) are also big contributors.
John Glenn at West Noble
Records: John Glenn 4-5, West Noble 1-8
Last meeting: West Noble won 26-0 in a Class 3A sectional first-round game in Walkerton on Oct. 25, 2019.
The Falcons enter this year’s sectional matchup slightly improved from last year’s team that was blanked by the Chargers. While West Noble is vastly different than what they were a year ago.
Expect a low-scoring battle because both of these teams haven’t been lighting up the scoreboard all season. West Noble did score 34 points last week against Prairie Heights, which is its highest mark this season. Glenn has scored more than 20 points just twice this year and it came in the first two weeks of the season.
The Chargers should be able to move the ball against the Falcons, but they will have to make sure to finish off those drives with Gustavo Taylor or Kolby Knox in the end zone. Glenn allows over 22 points per game.
Class 1A, No. 44
Churubusco at Triton
Records: Churubusco 4-3, Triton 3-5
Media: Triton Trojans YouTube channel
Last meeting: Churubusco won at home 28-14 in a Class 1A regional game on Nov. 9, 2007
The Trojans come into tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak, and it’s due to some offensive woes. They’ve been held under 20 points in their last four games, and have surpassed that mark only twice this season.
Churubusco has had its own problems scoring against good defenses this season, and Triton looks to have at least a decent defensive unit. The Eagles will need Wyatt Marks and Nick Nondorf to be productive
The top tacklers for the Trojans are seniors Nate Amsden and Jeremiah Farrell.
Offensively, Triton has been led by a freshman at quarterback all season. Cole Shively hasn’t been asked to throw it often, averaging seven attempts a game.
The trio of Hunter McIntyre, Anthony Schuh and Trace Schuh have handled the load on the ground and average 157 rushing yards combined per game.
It will be up to Hunter Bianski, Cullen Blake and Kaleb Oliver to slow down the Triton rushing attack.
Adams Central at Fremont
Records: Class 1A No. 7 Adams Central 6-2, Fremont 3-3
Media: The Berne Witness Facebook page
Last meeting: Adams Central won 43-12 at Fremont on Aug. 21.
The Eagles built up some confidence by outrunning Wes-Del in their 49-22 victory last week.
It took a little over a half for Fremont to overcome the Warriors’ unbalanced, full house offense where senior quarterback Eric Harlan was essentially running behind 10 guys. Some mistakes by Wes-Del and stops and big plays from Fremont swung the game in the Eagles’ favor.
Adams Central will be a bigger challenge than Wes-Del. The Flying Jets are more explosive and fundamentally sound to go along with their trademark toughness in the trenches.
Adams Central has its own thunder and lightning in rugged junior running back Blake Heyerly (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and speedy junior Nick Neuenschwander. Heyerly ran for three touchdowns while Neuenschwander ran for 115 yards and a TD and caught two passes for 47 yards in the Jets’ 41-6 win at Woodlan last week.
