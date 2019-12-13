Wrestling
Railroaders rout AC
MONROE — Garrett won 56-15 over Adams Central in a dual match between ranked teams on Tuesday.
The Railroaders are ranked third in Class 2A, and the Flying Jets are No. 7 in Class 1A.
Hayden Brady (106 pounds), Colton Weimer (113), Kolin Cope (152), Mason Custer (160), Charlie Newman (195) and Cole Bergman (220) all pinned their opponents for Garrett. Clayton Fielden (170) won by technical fall.
Keegan McComb (120), Chandler Shearer (126) and Brayden Baker (132) all won by decision for Garrett.
Garrett won the junior varsity match 28-0 behind pins from Jadyn Gilbert, Trey Richards, Jack O’Connor and Carson Harter. Hunter Walden won a major decision for the Railroaders.
Garrett 56, Adams Central 15
113 — Weimer (Gar) pin Cummings 3:10. 120 — McComb (Gar) dec. Uhlman 10-7. 126 — Shearer (Gar) dec. Cook 6-1. 132 — Baker (Gar) dec. McAfee 7-6. 138 — Jackson (AC) dec. McCormack 5-4. 145 — Curries (AC) pin DePew 1:27. 152 — Cope (Gar) pin Brunner 3:57. 160 — Custer (Gar) pin Garrison 4:24. 170 — Fielden (Gar) tech. fall Faurote 19-3. 182 — Heyerly pin VanWagner 3:11. 195 — Newman (Gar) pin Lautzenheiser :39. 220 — Bergman (Gar) pin Anderson :58. 285 — Hathaway (Gar) FF. 106: Brady (Gar) pin Everett 1:35.
Eastside downs North
FORT WAYNE — Eastside's wrestling team was a 63-12 winner over host North Side Wednesday.
Luke Collins (120 pounds), Briar Munsey (126), Tanner Wicker (132), Kristopher Patrick (160), Jackson Wicker (182), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) all won their matches by pinfall.
Lane Burns (138) was a winner by technical fall. Cody Collins (106) won his match by major decision.
Eastside won the reserve match 12-0 on pins by Seth Baker and Thadden Fiechter.
Eastside 63, North Side 12
285 —K. Miller (ES) pin MacKenzie 1:39. 106 — C. Collins (ES) maj. dec. Oliva 17-5. (NS). 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — L. Collins (ES) pin Antino :44. 126 — Munsey (ES) Pinkly :48. 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) wins by 1:49 pin over Jauregui (NS). 138 — Burns (ES) tech. fall Ternett 15-0. 145 — Fritch (ES) pin VanCamp :40. 152 — Hill (NS) pin Reed 1:58. 160 — Patrick pin Eldridge 1:02. 170 — McKinley (ES) FF. 182 —Wicker (ES) pin Francione 2:15. 195 — McElroy (NS) pin Holman 1:08. 220 — H. Miller (ES) pin Mahone 1:08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.