HAMILTON — Jeremy Banks didn’t take a straight line to his first head coaching job in high school basketball.
The journey, which took him 17 years, was worth every step, the way he sees it.
“Words can’t describe how excited I am right now,” said Banks, officially approved as boys basketball coach by the Hamilton school board Tuesday. “It shows if you work hard at something you set your mind to, you can do anything.”
A 1997 DeKalb graduate, Banks most recently coached seventh- and eighth-grade teams at Hamilton before being a varsity assistant.
He previously filled those same roles at Lakewood Park Christian, and was on the staff of Rod Wilmont when the Panthers were Class 1A sectional champs in 2017.
He also spent time at DeKalb helping former Baron standout Adison Daub coach the freshman team.
Banks has gone to great lengths to be part of his favorite sport.
“I love it, absolutely love it,” he said. “I still play whenever I can.
“I’m 43 and the body breaks down a bit in your 40s, but I still like to play,” he added with a laugh.
Banks will take over a program that’s struggled in recent years. The Marines haven’t won more than five games in a season since 2006-07.
“I definitely have my work cut out,” Banks said. “We’ve got some good upperclassmen and good underclassmen. They’re very eager and very hungry.
“We’re full of excitement. We want to restore pride in Hamilton Marines basketball again.”
Banks coached some of the incoming players in junior high, which will help.
“They’ve learned the system I want to put in, and everyone understands what we want to do.”
Banks sees that as most important in shifting the Marines toward the right direction.
“Everybody buying into a new system. They’ve had so many different coaches that they’ve really never had a system,” he said. “They know I’m here to stay.
“They’ve had some struggles, and they’re tired of struggling.”
Banks figures the Marines will be a smaller team that works very hard.
“We’ll try to play small ball,” he said. “We’re not very big so we’re looking to get up and down the floor. Hopefully we can run some other teams out of gas.”
