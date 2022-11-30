WATERLOO — DeKalb’s girls basketball team hung with visiting Carroll Tuesday night for just over a half, but eventually the Charger defense kicked in and helped the visitors pull away for a 60-34 win in a non-conference contest.
With the loss, DeKalb fell to 4-4 on the season. Carroll improved to 6-0.
Carroll opened with an 11-3 run, but the Barons battled back to trail just 11-8 at the first stop.
The Barons stuck with the Chargers in the second stanza and trailed just 23-17 at the half.
Carroll, however, ramped up its full-court pressure in the third quarter, outscoring the Barons 25-10 in the period to basically ice the game.
DeKalb coach Noah Stuckey said the Carroll pressure induced his team to make “silly mistakes.”
“We’ll be getting into our conference schedule now, and we need to learn to handle the pressure,” Stuckey said.
Carroll coach Mark Redding, meanwhile, said his Chargers were out of sync for much of the first half, but halftime adjustments helped his girls get the press going, which led to turnovers that sparked an early third quarter run.
“Their 1-2-2 zone bothered us in the first half,” Redding said.
Delaney Cox paced DeKalb with 11 points. Amanda Day and Ashley Cox added eight apiece.
Taylor Fordyce led Carroll with 17 points. Jersey Paul added 14.
Carroll was slated to return to action Wednesday night on the road at Northrop, then host Homestead Friday night. Carroll wraps up a busy week of basketball Saturday afternoon with a 2:30 p.m. matinee against 7-2 Northridge.
DeKalb opens Northeast 8 Conference play Saturday night at home against Bellmont. Stuckey said the Braves are just as big and physical as Carroll.
