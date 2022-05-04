KENDALLVILLE – With a little over three weeks left until the NECC Tournament, area teams want to be honing their game and trimming strokes as the postseason beckons during a short spring season that seems even shorter this year.
And that’s been hard to do in a spring that’s seen even more fickle Indiana spring weather than usual wash out a number of athletic events.
But Wednesday afternoon at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville, Mother Nature finally came through with some good golf weather, and Angola came out on top in a three-way NECC meet with Central Noble and Churubusco.
Angola’s A.J. Hersel earned medalist honors with a 42.
Angola coach Brian Miller said his team took advantage of the good conditions. “It was nice to finally play in some good weather,” Miller said.
Central Noble coach Joey Mawhorter said his young team did some good things on the course, but still has much to work on over the next few weeks.
Churubusco coach Jason Eminger also found much for his team to work on. “We’ll keep plugging,” Eminger said.
Angola 179, Central Noble 203,
Churubusco 224
Angola: Mason Gruner 45, Gage Hankey 45, AJ Hersel 42, Walker Blaschak 47, Aiden Koch 57.
Central Noble: Owen Norris 50, Jeremiah 46, Blake Weeks 50, Lane Norris 69, Micah Schoeff 59.
Churubusco: Joey Eminger 53, Brady Crick 48, Dawson Meeks 58, Grant Scherer 66, Karsten Courtney 65.
