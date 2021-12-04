DECATUR — Bellmont’s zone wasn’t a surprise. It was the focus of DeKalb’s game plan.
Even so, that was little preparation for what the Barons would experience in their 54-21 loss in the Northeast 8 girls basketball opener Saturday.
“We weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be and we turned it up and tryed to get into the middle of that zone,” Barons head coach Noah Stuckey said, “And that’s a really good zone. We fought a little and that’s good to see.”
It’s the third straight setback for the Barons (3-6, 0-1 NE8).
The Barons fell behind 7-0 early, but whittled it back to a 9-6 game midway through the first stanza.
That is before the hosts went on a 21-0 run to end the first half.
“Their zone stood and we just watched,” Stuckey said. “They got us out of our offense and they hit some shots. It didn’t help that we weren’t getting defensive rebounds.”
”They extended that zone out so far and their length in their guards is really good. It’s just so hard to see beyond them.”
DeKalb got nine points from Lillie Cone including three 3-pointers. Ashley Cox chipped in with six points, while Elizabeth Martin finished with 5.
Bellmont (6-3, 1-0) was paced by Hailey Cole with 14 points. Kenzie Fuelling had 11 points. It’s the third straight victory for the Braves.
The Barons played competitive late playing to an 11-9 fourth quarter.
Bellmont coach Andy Heim praised the competitive spirit of DeKalb.
{p dir=”ltr”}“I’ve felt their pain,” Heim said. “When I first got here, I thought that we always played hard and we couldn’t get any wins. The other team was just more talented and so you know I’d feel this frustration. That was good for us and it’s good for his girls. They played all the way through so it gives us something if it challenges and keeps your girls playing.”
{p dir=”ltr”}The Barons return to action Tuesday in a non-conference clash at Concordia.
