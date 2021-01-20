ANGOLA – It was a grateful, welcome return to action for the Trine University women’s basketball team Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
Not much has changed for the Thunder outside of the graduation of lead guard Katy Steers. It showed on the floor Wednesday as well in dominating Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Alma 67-26.
“I can’t tell you enough of how happy we are to be playing basketball again. I’m thankful to be playing and I know the girls are, too,” Trine coach Andy Rang said. “It brings normalcy.
“We have to continue to control what we can control. We can’t control what the NCAA and the MIAA does. We just want to be able to play the next day and play as many games as we can.”
The Scots were excited to play their first game of the season. Their enthusiasm on the bench was a constant throughout the contest.
But Trine was too much for Alma in the Thunder’s home opener. Their depth of talent and defensive prowess were on display like they were last season on the way to NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Trine led 15-2 after one quarter in its first game since early November, where they defeated two NAIA teams from southeast Michigan on one weekend. The Thunder led 38-13 at the half and didn’t stop, holding the Scots without a field goal for over the first seven minutes of the third quarter.
Trine held Alma to 19% shooting from the floor (11-58) and outrebounded the Scots 57-35.
“We’ll go as far as we can on how we defend and how we rebound the basketball. If we do those two things, we can compete with everybody,” Rang said.
Fifteen players played for Trine and 12 of them scored. Junior Kayla Wildman led the Thunder with 13 points and three rebounds. Forwards Sam Underhill, Kelsy Taylor and Shay Herbert had eight points apiece. Herbert grabbed 10 rebounds and Underhill had nine boards.
Herbert returned from an injury suffered in last season’s MIAA Tournament championship against Hope and missed Trine’s games with Lawrence Tech and Siena Heights in November for having COVID-19.
“Shay played real well,” Rang said.
Trine had a COVID-19 outbreak after its November games, then shut down for the rest of 2020. The coaches and players stayed in touch with Zoom meetings and got together again on Jan. 4.
Rang said conditioning will be important at the start of this season. His players are adjusting to playing with masks on over the mouth and nose, following an MIAA mandate.
Trine was picked second behind Hope in the MIAA preseason coaches poll that was released Wednesday. The Flying Dutch were undefeated last season before that journey was stopped before the Sweet 16 round in mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Thunder’s game with Alma does not count as a conference game. The first round of MIAA games will be non-conference until Kalamazoo opts in February.
Then seven conference games will be played before an eight-team MIAA Tournament. Saint Mary’s College announced it opted out this basketball season.
The Thunder will travel to Olivet Saturday afternoon.
Jeny Brandt led Alma with seven points, six rebounds and three blocked shots on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.