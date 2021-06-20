EUGENE, Oregon — Former DeKalb state champion Rachel Dincoff has made the United States team for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Dincoff finished third with a throw of 60.21 meters (197 feet, 6 inches) in the finals for the women's discus trials Saturday to qualify and join Valarie Allman and Micaela Hazlewood as the throwers for the U.S. in Tokyo next month.
Area fans staying up late to watch her probably did a little hand-wringing. Dincoff scratched on three of her six attempts in the finals.
A throw of 59.35 meters on her fourth try moved her from seventh to fourth in the standings. She threw 57.74 on her second throw between two scratches.
In the fifth round of throwing, Dincoff cut loose with her 60.21. She clapped her hands and pumped her fists after seeing the result of that throw.
When she finally learned it was official she had qualified, she appeared to be overcome and fell to her knees.
Dincoff had placed second in the preliminaries on Friday as the top 12 of the 24 original competitors advanced.
Valarie Allman, the United States record-holder who set a new meet record Friday, took first place in Saturday's finals with a throw of 69.92 in her second attempt. Her initial throw of 69.45 was enough to keep her in the lead throughout the competition.
Hazlewood uncorked a personal-best of 62.54 in her second throw. That kept her in second place the rest of the way despite two scratches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.