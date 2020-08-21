GARRETT — New Haven got a monster game from quarterback Jakar Williams and sprinted to an early three-touchdown lead on the way to a 47-21 high school football win over Garrett Friday night.
In the first meeting of the clubs since 1980, Williams threw for 207 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 101 yards and one score.
Garrett was plagued by five turnovers, and lost quarterback Gage Smith to an injury on its second offensive series of the game. Christian Hess quarterbacked the Railroaders the rest of the night.
Williams started with an 80-yard scoring strike to Lane Woodson, then scampered 48 yards for a touchdown himself early in the second quarter. Running back Quentin Sanders then got into the act, taking a pitch and hitting Woodson with a 38-yard touchdown pass, putting the guests ahead 21-0 with 9:32 still to go in the half.
An unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Bulldogs gave Garrett new life on its next possession, and the Railroaders drove 78 yards in 13 plays, taking more than six minutes off the clock. Hess ran 15 yards for the touchdown and Kolin Cope ran for the two-point conversion to cut it to 21-8 at the half.
The Railroaders started the second half with momentum, as Cope had runs of 16 and 9 yards. He finished with 101 yards for the night. The Railroaders lost a fumble on the next play, however.
After 225-pound fullback Jarrell Jackson went 41 yards around left end for a New Haven touchdown, Isaac Carswell picked off a pass and took it to the end zone for another Bulldog score.
The Railroaders lost another fumble three plays later, and Sanders scored the touchdown, taking a pass from Williams and making a spin move past two Garrett defenders on a 12-yard play.
Garrett answered with a 68-yard, 12-play march for a score, with Hess hitting Trey Richards over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown. Hess later added another touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to DaJuan Garrett.
