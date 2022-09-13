College Soccer Trine men nip Bluffton
BLUFFTON, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s soccer earned a hard-fought 1-0 non-conference victory at Bluffton on Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Wayne freshman Evan Komrska scored for the Thunder (4-1) midway through the second half. Junior transfer Aidan McGonagle made seven saves in goal to earn the shutout.
The Beavers (1-1-2) outshot Trine 15-11.
Thunder women fall at IU
BLOOMINGTON — Trine University’s women’s soccer team lost to NCAA Division I Indiana 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Ava Akeel and Jordyn Levy each had two goals for the Hoosiers (2-0-5). Levy also had an assist.
Sophie Aschemeier made nine saves in goal in almost 81 minutes of action for the Thunder (3-2). Sydney Kalinger finished up between the pipes. Teresa Ashbrook and Blair Wright each had a shot on goal.
College Volleyball Queary sets new program record in Thunder women’s victory
ANGOLA — Trine sophomore outside hitter Francesca Queary set a new program record for attack percentage in a match Tuesday night in the Thunder women’s non-conference victory over Defiance (Ohio) at Hershey Hall.
Trine won in four sets, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Queary, from Midland, Michigan, had 18 kills in 23 attempts with one error. That makes an attack percentage of .739. That beat the previous record of .654 set by Melissa Blake against Olivet on Oct., 19, 2005.
The 5-foot-10 Queary also had two solo blocks, two block assists and two digs.
Kailee Cornell had 26 assists, seven digs and four aces for the Thunder (4-4). Joslynn Battle had 19 assists and seve digs. Kacie Van Kalker had 23 digs, six assists and four aces. Anna Loughrey added eight kills.
Prep Volleyball Tuesday roundup: Churubusco beats Prairie Heights in 4 sets
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco bounced back from a first-set loss to Prairie Heights Tuesday night to defeat the Panthers 17-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20.
In other area action Tuesday, Central Noble lost in three sets to visiting Whitko, Angola’s junior varsity team defeated Hamilton’s varsity squad, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
Lakewood Park sweeps Fremont
AUBURN — Lakewood Park swept Fremont Tuesday, 25-13, 25-21, 25-15.
Grace Kamleiter had eight kills and four digs for the Panthers. Lauren Korte had 22 assists, four kills, and was 13-of-14 serving with two aces. Ellie Golm was 19-of-21 serving with eight aces, and also had eight kills and six digs.
Claire Foulk had 12 assists and two aces for the Eagles. Addy Parr had eight digs, and Paige Baker had six kills.
LPC won the junior varsity match 25-20, 25-16.
Warriors upend Barons
EMMA — Westview defeated DeKalb in four sets Tuesday, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 28-26.
Sophia Jackson had 10 assists, seven kills, four digs and two aces for the Barons. Lillie Cserep had 14 assists, three kills and an ace. Brooklyn Barkhaus had eight kills, six digs and an ace.
Juli Plummer had 17 digs for DeKalb and Kayla Leins had 14 digs. Margherita Penzo added six kills.
Boys Prep Tennis Warriors down West Noble
LIGONIER — Westview won 5-0 over West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Wednesday. The Warriors will host Fairfield in a big NECC dual today.
Westview 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nate Shaw 6-0, 6-2. 2. Jethro Hostetler (WV) def. Nevin Phares 7-6 (7-2), 6-0. 3. Kylen Bender (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Mason Clark-Cole Mast (WV) def. Isaac Mast-Miguel Mayorga 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gavin Engle-Dawson Shrock (WV) def. Andrew Deel-Nolan Kelly 6-0, 6-1.
Barons beat Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — DeKalb defeated sectional rival Prairie Heights 5-0 on Wednesday. The Barons won every match in straight sets to improve to 8-3 overall.
DeKalb 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (D) def. Leyton Byler 7-5, 6-3. 2. Wyatt Derrow (D) def. Chase Bachelor 6-1, 7-5. 3. Grant Stuckey (D) def. Breyton Ambler 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (D) def. Keegan German-Braeden Morr 6-0, 6-0. 2. Grant Fetter-Matt Beckmann (D) def. Landry Keipper-Spencer Zook 6-0, 6-0.
Lakers best Central Noble
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Central Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Tuesday.
The Cougars lost to visiting Angola 4-1 on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s results
Angola 4, Central Noble 1
Singles: 1. Aiden Buchanan (A) lost 6-2, 6-1. 2. Haven Stockamp (A) won 6-4, 6-1. 3. Jojo Young (A) won 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Quinn Aldred-Brady Warren (A) won 2-6, 6-1, 7-5. 2. Jed Mortorff-Max Brandon (A) won 6-0, 2-6, 6-3.
Tuesday’s results
Lakeland 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Wyatt Priestley (LL) def. Carter Wilkinson 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. 2. Dominic Lawrence (LL) def. Reegan Yoder 6-1, 6-1. 3. Isaac Larimer (LL) def. Redick Zolman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Treston Sunken-Brayden Miles (LL) def. Dylan Carnahan-Landyn Champion 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. 2. Ethan Rasbaugh-Tyler Yoder (LL) def. Jack Andrews-Ryne Keirn 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Prep Golf Churubusco tops AHS in close match to end regular season
ANGOLA — Churubusco gets past Angola 225-229 in the regular season finale for both Northeast Corner Conference team Wednesday at Glendarin Hills.
Lucy Smith led the Hornets (3-5 NECC) with a personal-best nine-hole round of 49.
Warriors fall to Goshen
NAPPANEE — Westview ended its regular season with a loss to Goshen, 200-215, Tuesday at McCormick Creek. Warrior Hope Haarer was medalist with a 41.
Westview will play in the East Noble Sectional Friday at Cobblestone.
Boys Prep Soccer Garrett falls to Bulldogs
GARRETT — Garrett lost to New Haven 1-0 on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored their goal in the second half.
Braydon Kennedy made 13 saves over 70 minutes in the Railroader goal. Brayson Heltsey saw a little time between the pipes and made one save.
Girls Prep Soccer Knights nipped by Woodlan
WOODBURN — East Noble lost to Woodlan 1-0 on Wednesday. Addy Ritchie made eight saves in goal for the Knights.
College Golf Trine’s Dubec ties for sixth in Saint Mary’s MIAA jamboree
GRANGER — Trine University sophomore Grace Dubec tied for sixth in the first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s jamboree Wednesday hosted by Saint Mary’s, shooting 78 at Knollwood Country Club.
The Thunder were seventh with 352. The host Belles won with 313. Adrian was second with 320, and Hope was third with 323.
Trine also had 87 from Maire Sullivan, 91 from Lily Williamson, 96 from Reagan Guthrie and 98 from Caroline Boyd.
Bailey Bravata played as an individual for the Thunder and fired an 83.
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb sixth graders win
WATERLOO — The DeKalb sixth grade teams joined forces to defeat New Haven Wednesday 25-6, 25-11, 25-18.
The Barons had 34 aces in the match, led by Sela Gerig and Riley Hartsough with seven each. Mikayla Huisman had five aces, Kayles Garten had four aces and Macey Trochill had three aces.
Hartsough also had two kills. Garten and Alexis Rider each had an assist.
According to DeKalb coaches, Lucy VanOrt, Elliana Fox, Serenity Miller and Jenna Washler played strong at the net and Olivia Jackson and Lilly Tate played strong defensively.
8th-grade Barons defeat Harding
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade volleyball defeated Harding 25-5, 19-25, 15-6 in a Tuesday match. The Barons are 7-1 in all matches and 3-0 in conference play.
Taya Stahly led the Barons with 14 service points, including six aces. Stahly added two kills. Lilly Jackson served 11 service points with seven aces. She had one kill. Ella Nixon had three aces, Kai Nagel added two and Aubrey Stuller had one.
DeKalb will be home tonight against Riverview.
Middle School Football Barons split with Indian Springs
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s middle school football teams split with Indian Springs Tuesday.
The DeKalb 7/8 team lost 8-0. Henry Holbrook and Micah Yoder each recovered fumbles on defense. Indian Springs scored the only touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The eighth-grade Barons won 34-14. Alex Phillips scored four touchdowns. Drake Hall had several long runs and one score. Dawson Cleverly and Matt Koehli each had two-point conversion kicks.
On defense, Hall and Colston Newbauer had interceptions. The offensive line of Miles Brockhouse, Mike Collins, Preston Biddle, Malachi Webb and Eli Schwab had huge nights in paving the way for DeKalb, according to Baron coaches.
Junior High Cross Country Barons fare well at Paul Harding
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s girls team finished second out of five schools and the Baron boys placed third in a meet at Paul Harding Tuesday.
In the girls’ race, Reese Schmidt led DeKalb with a fifth-place finish overall in a time of 12 minutes, 33 seconds. Paige Williams was 11th in 13:26, and Baylee Tysen was 15th in 13:46.
In the boys’ race, Baron Corbin Smith was the overall winner in 10:43. Wyatt Knepper was sixth in 11:15, and Alex Stahl was 14th in 11:50.
Blazers run at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — Eastside’s junior high boys finished 7th of 14 schools and the junior high girls were 8th of 14 schools at Saturday’s Northrop Invitational.
In the boys’ race, Brody Smith finished 16th at 11 minutes, 48 seconds. Luke Daniels was 18th at 11:51. Nolan Davis was 44th at 13:16. Nick Bitterling was 82nd at 14:19 and Gage Donaldson was 113th at 15:29.
In the girls’ race, Taylor Mack finished 32nd at 14:13. Emmie Reinig was 55th at 15:07. Khloe Akey was 64th at 15:41. Sienna Stilley was 76th at 16:10. Elly Fuller was 79th at 16:11. Shelby Kauffman was 92nd at 16:41. Layla Fritz was 101st at 17:16.
Blazer runners win twice
BUTLER — Eastside’s junior high boys and girls cross country teams ran with Angola, Central Noble and Churubusco at Butler Elementary School Tuesday.
The Blazer boys defeated Central Noble and Churubusco by identical 15-50 scores and lost to Angola 27-28. The Eastside girls also defeated Central Noble and Churubusco by 15-50 scores. Angola topped Eastside 19-36.
Taylor Mack placed third in the girls’ race at 13:51. Emmie Reinig was ninth at 14:57. Sienna Stilley was 10th at 14:58. Khloe Akey was 12th at 15:35. Layla Fritz was 17th at 16:42 and Shelby Kauffman was 18th at 16:52.
Brody Smith and Luke Daniels went 1-2 in the boys’ race. Smith was first at 11:47 and Daniels was second at 12:21. Nolan Davis was 10th at 13:38, followed by Levi Steury (11th, 13:51), Nick Bitterling (13th, 14:18), William McCreery (14th, 14:18), Gage Donaldson (16th, 14:35), Asher Fike (27th, 20:00) and Kaiden Czaja (28th, 21:59).
Auto Racing AMS ends racing season
FREMONT — Champions were crowned in the four weekly divisions at Angola Motorsport Speedway in its final program of the 2022 regular season Saturday night.
Tanner Jack won the late model feature and placed second in the late models’ High Banks Triple Play.
Jordan Gatton won the modified feature to clinch the series points championship and the modified mixer title.
Zach Henderson won the street stocks feature, won another 71-lap tribute race in honor of the late Blaine Miller and Jeffery Shelmadine and clinched the street stocks championship.
Brandon Barcus won the front wheel drive feature, and was second in the late model feature to clinch the late model Triple Play title.
