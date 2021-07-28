High School
Eastside announces fall sports start up
BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard reminds athletes that physical/waivers need to be on file in the athletic office before participation can begin. All physicals must be on the IHSAA physical form. Waivers may be found on the school’s EventLink page.
Practices for varsity and reserve football, varsity and reserve volleyball and soccer begin Monday and will run from 3:30-6 p.m. each night.
Varsity cross country practices will begin Wednesday, Aug. 4 and run from 3:30-6 p.m.
Junior high football practices begin Monday, Aug. 9 and will run from 3:30-6 p.m. each night.
Junior high cross country and junior high volleyball practices will begin Wednesday, Aug. 11 and run from 3:30-6 p.m. Junior high soccer practices will be announced.
An activity bus will pick up students at 6:05 p.m. beginning Monday.
College Basketball
Trine men honored for academics
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team received a 2020-21 Team Academic Excellence award by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. The award recognized outstanding academic achievement by teams with a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better for the 2020-21 season.
Three Thunder juniors were named to the 2020-21 NABC Honors Court: guards Nick Bowman and Bryce Williams and forward Griffin Lorimer.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be a junior senior and a varsity player, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, must have matriculated at least one year at his or her current institution, and be a member of an NAIA Division I or NCAA Division I, II or III institution with an NABC member coach.
Bowman is a criminal justice major from Angola. Williams is a business major from Archbold, Ohio. Lorimer is an engineering major from Spring Lake, Michigan.
College Tennis
Trine teams awarded for academic excellence
TEMPE, Ariz. — Both Trine University tennis teams were recently named All-Academic Teams by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. Seventeen players between the two teams (nine men and eight women) were recognized as Scholar-Athletes by the ITA.
ITA Scholar-Athletes on the men’s team were senior Isaac Everitt, juniors Jaxon Davis of Angola and Adam Dills of Kendallville, sophomores Drew Dixon, James Hancock, David Hockett, Alex Mullet and Aaron Streit, and freshman Ethan Wallace.
Scholar-Athletes from the Thunder women’s team were seniors Trista Savage, Andrea Jordan and Delaney Keirn, juniors Ashley Spirrison, Camille Lozier and Ellie Cole (Albion), sophomore Eva Morales and freshman Jadyn Davis of Angola.
Dills, Everitt, Cole, Jordan, Lozier and Spirrison all won the award for the third time. Jaxon Davis, Streit, Mullet, Keirn, Morales and Savage all won the academic award for the second time.
To be named at ITA Scholar-Athlete, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be listed on the institutional eligibility form.
To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, a team must have at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale, all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and all varsity letterwinners should be factored into the cumulative team GPA for the current academic year.
