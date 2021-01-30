EMMA — Prairie Heights’ wrestling team won its sixth sectional championship in seven years Saturday, taking the Westview Sectional with 246.5 points.
The Panthers outdistanced second-place East Noble despite only having one champion, junior Sam Levitz at 145 points. The Knights had 197 points and led the field at the Warrior Dome with four sectional champions, junior Keegan Malott at 106, junior Aidan Sprague at 120, senior Garner Owens at 152 and senior Jacob Graden at 170.
Prairie Heights filled all 14 weight classes and those wrestlers finished no worse than fifth. Thirteen qualified for next weekend’s Goshen Regional. The 14th was a regional alternate as freshman Riley Cearbaugh was fifth at 132.
“We were pretty good from top to bottom,” Panthers coach Brett Smith said. “We scored some extra bonus points with some pins along the way. “I’m proud of them.
“We tried to keep the kids moving with the extra week off. Our JV (junior varsity) kids really pushed our guys in the practice rooms and they haven’t wrestled all that much. Hat’s off to them as well.”
The big difference between the Panthers and the Knights was in the upper weight classes. At 195, 220 and 285, Heights placed third, third and fourth while EN was really young in those weight classes and did not place at all.
Freshman 113-pounder Lane Wagler got hurt in the three-way home meet with Garrett and Angola on Jan. 5. He came back and placed third in the sectional on Saturday.
The Panthers also had big efforts to go beyond their seeds in a couple of weight classes.
Junior Hunter Allen went from fifth seed to finish third at 220. He pinned No. 4 seed Logan Behm from Central Noble in his first match of the day, then ended his sectional by defeated in No. 2 seed Coy Brames from Angola 8-6 in the third-place match.
Luke Severe went from No. 4 seed to nearly winning the 160 title. But DeKalb’s Rafe Worman rallied with two takedowns in the third period, then got a takedown and near fall in overtime to beat Severe 10-6.
DeKalb was third with 182.5 points, followed by Fremont (157), West Noble (139), Lakeland (88), Central Noble (84), Westview (71) and Angola (58).
East Noble and the Barons each had nine wrestlers qualify for the Goshen Regional. The Chargers had seven regional qualifiers, followed by the Eagles with six, Westview with four, Lakeland and the Cougars with three each and Angola with two regional qualifiers.
Fremont had three sectional champions, R.J. Dilbone at 220, Jacob Behm at 195 and Zak Pica at 126.
DeKalb and Lakeland had two sectional champions each. Worman and Braxton Miller (132) won titles for the Barons. Gabe Miller (113) and Ben Miller (138) won titles for the Lakers.
Also winning individual sectional championships were Angola heavyweight Brandon Villafuerte and Central Noble freshman Jaxon Copas at 182.
Place match results can be found at kpcnews.com
