LIGONIER — DeKalb and NorthWood will play for the Class 2A West Noble Sectional final Saturday night after picking up semifinal victories on Thursday evening.
The Barons had two penalty kick goals from Hope Lewis to defeat the West Noble 2-0, then the Panthers got rolling in the second half to eliminate Lakeland 3-0.
DeKalb (11-6-1) and NorthWood (11-3-1) will play in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m.
DeKalb 2, West Noble 0
Lewis scored in each half after being fouled in the box. The first goal came with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first half after being pulled down just inside the box. The second PK goal came with 25:18 left after Lewis was knocked down on a run to the goal.
The Chargers’ best chance to score came late in the first half. Senior Sherlyn Torres rung a shot off the crossbar with five and a half minutes left before halftime. West Noble (5-8-2) got a free kick just outside the box on a Barons hand ball violation not long after. Senior Neyda Macias kicked it in a scrum in front of the net, but it did not get to the goal.
DeKalb was more in control of the match in the second half, overcoming a valiant effort from a West Noble squad with 15 seniors for first-year coach Erika Ingram.
“In the first half, we came out slow. We did not make good connections,” Barons coach Terry Exford said.
“West Noble came ready to play. We have to make sure we are being strong together and being positive.”
Exford said his team will need to play better Saturday to have a chance to win a sectional title.
“We had an off night, and that is not to discredit West Noble,” he said. “We got to be better, and I know we will be.
“We’ve seen it the last couple of years (with NorthWood). It’s going to be another battle this time,” Exford continued. “We still have a very good team. We still have lots of talent. We have to make sure we have each other’s backs."
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
This match was very similar to the Panthers’ 4-1 win over the Lakers on Sept. 23. Lakeland kept close for over a half, then NorthWood got going.
The semifinal was scoreless at halftime. Grace Iddings made a couple of big saves in goal in the first 40 minutes in her first match in a couple of weeks for Lakeland. Sophomore Yareli Castro scored for NorthWood in the 47th minute to break the 0-0 tie.
Junior Caitlin Knepp scored the final two goals for the Panthers.
“We tried to win a 1-0 game,” said Lakers coach Derrick Sherck, who only played 12 girls in the semifinal and did not sub in the first half. “We don’t have the offensive firepower against a good defensive team like NorthWood.
“The first season has been a blast. The biggest thing is we have a great group of kids,” the coach continued. “We did not have the win total we wanted to get to. We were trying to play new styles. We need to get players connected and work on finishing and possessing the ball like NorthWood and Westview does.
“We have girls with a lot of potential. This program is setting up for something special.”
Lakeland finished its season at 5-10. Senior Adria Billman played her final match for the Lakers. Senior leader Brooklyn Olinger suffered a season-ending injury during Northeast Corner Conference Tournament week.
