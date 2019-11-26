Prep Swimming Angola teams fare well at Goshen DecaDuals
GOSHEN — Both Angola teams did well at the Goshen DecaDuals Tuesday. DeKalb did not quite have the numbers, but had some solid performances to build from.
In the girls’ meet, the Hornets were 4-0 while the Barons were 0-4. Angola beat DeKalb 115-53, the host RedHawks 101-79, NorthWood 130-52 and Rochester 105-70. DeKalb also fell to Goshen (111-67), Rochester (108-61) and the Panthers (88-85).
For Angola, Taylor Clemens won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 6.25 seconds and Maddie Toigo was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.47. They were also part of the Hornets winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Angola’s 200 medley relay also included Sommer Stultz and Audra James and finished first in 2:05.61. The Hornets’ 200 freestyle relay also included James and Olivia Tigges and finished first in 1:53.07.
Taking seconds for AHS were Clemens in the 500 freestyle in 5:47.07, Toigo in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.04 and Courtney Simmons in the 200 individual medley in 2:36.52.
DeKalb took third in all three relays. Adeline Gillespie was third in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.17 and was on all of those third-place Baron relay teams.
Layla Chautle, Jala Collins and Caleigh Yarian were on the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Gillespie joined those three on the 200 medley relay team that finished in 2:10.32. Mallory Jarrett was the fourth swimmer on the 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:59.64.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Jarrett, Paige Winebrenner, Emily Eshbach and Gillespie finished third in 4:30.88.
In the boys’ meet, Angola was 3-1 and DeKalb was 0-4. The Hornets defeated the Barons 124-27, Rochester 98-75 and NorthWood 122-57. Angola lost to Goshen 110-66. The Barons were also outscored by the RedHawks (139-24), Rochester (111-31) and NorthWood (119-36).
For Angola, Marcus Miller won the 100 freestyle in 53.5 seconds and was part Hornets’ 200 free relay team that won in 1:40.35. That team also included Jacob Pontorno, Ethan Bussema and Zac Creager.
Angola took four second-place finishes: Bussema in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.46, Miller in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.79, Pontorno in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.60 and 200 medley relay in 1:56.46 with the team of Creager, Bussema, Griffin Hosek and Miller.
For DeKalb, Jack Mahoney was fourth in the 50 freestyle (25.44) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (59.86). Ethan Brown was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.49.
Goshen DecaDuals
Girls event winners and local results
200 medley relay — 1. Angola (Toigo, Stultz, Clemens, A. James) 2:05.61, 3. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, A. Gillespie, Yarian) 2:10.32, 4. Angola (Shelburne, Simmons, Krebs, Millay) 2:14.53, 10. Angola (Hagerty, Pabriaga, Bush, Shively) 2:29.21.
200 freestyle — 1. Clemens (A) 2:06.25, 5. Jarrett (DK) 2:23.9, 6. M. Powers (A) 2:25.73, 8. H. Conley (A) 2:30.66, 12. Hagerty (A) 2:47.48, 16. Steckley (DK) 3:24.19.
200 individual medley — 1. Hunter (Goshen) 2:19.73, 2. Simmons (A) 2:36.52, 4. Chautle (DK) 2:46.87, 6. Collins (DK) 2:50.05, 7. Krebs (A) 2:50.8, 8. P. Winebrenner) 2:52.83, 9. Antos (A) 2:52.95, 10. Steffel (A) 2:53.12, 14. Em. Eshbach (DK) 2:58.26.
50 freestyle — 1. E. Roberts (NorthWood) 26.63, 3. A. James (A) 28.25, 6. Tigges (A) 29.5, 8. Yarian (DK) 29.96, 9. Stanley (A) 30.7, 12. K. Baker (A) 34.29, 17. MaAninch (DK) 45.92, 18. M. Schuller (DK) 48.49, 19. Phillips (D) 49.01.
Diving — 1. Koble (NW) 183.75 points.
100 butterfly — 1. Eichorn (Gsh) 1:04.27, 2. Toigo (A) 1:09.04, 3. A. Gillespie (DK) 1:12.17, 7. Antos (A) 1:22.02, 8. Krebs (A) 1:22.71, 10. Bush (A) 1:26.87.
100 freestyle — 1. Hunter (Gsh) 56.05, 3. A. James (A) 1:03.34, 6. Tigges (A) 1:05.72, 7. Chautle (DK) 1:06.36, 8. Millay (A) 1:06.9, 9. Steffel (A) 1:08.22, 15. R. Exford (DK) 1:30.34, 17. Phillips (DK) 1:54.62.
500 freestyle — 1. Beall (Rochester) 5:41.2, 2. Clemens (A) 5:47.07, 4. Shelburne (A) 6:23.73, 5. M. Powers (A) 6:24.71, 7. Jarrett (DK) 6:25.65, 8. Stanley (A) 6:46.86.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Toigo, A. James, Tigges, Clemens) 1:53.07, 3. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, Yarian, Jarrett) 1:59.64, 4. Angola (Simmons, H. Conley, M. Powers, Stanley) 2:02.94, 7. Angola (Hagerty, Bush, Shively, K. Smith) 2:14.17, 11. Angola (K. Baker, S. Bolinger, Mory, Pabriaga) 2:30.47.
100 backstroke — 1. Toigo (A) 1:10.47, 3. Shelburne (A) 1:13.56, 4. A. Gillespie (A) 1:13.56, 5. Stultz (A) 1:15.2, 7. Millay (A) 1:17.27, 11. E, Eshbach (DK) 1:22.41, 12. P. Winebrenner (DK) 1:24.15, 17. Steckley (DK) 1:48.41.
100 breaststroke — 1. Eichorn (Gsh) 1:14.39, 3. Stultz (A) 1:18.39, 4. Collins (DK) 1:19.55, 5. Simmons (A) 1:20.09, 8. Yarian (DK) 1:26.58, 9. K. Smith (A) 1:26.82, 12. Pabriaga (A) 1:36.4, 14. R. Exford (DK) 2:01.93.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Goshen (Hunter, Walters, George-Miller, Eichorn) 4:08.3, 3. DeKalb (Jarrett, P. Winebrenner, Em. Eshbach, A. Gillespie) 4:30.88, 4. Angola (M. Powers, H. Conley, Tigges, Millay) 4:31.66, 5. Angola (Shelburne, Stanley, Krebs, Steffel) 4:40.87, 9. Angola (Hagerty, Bush, Antos, K. Smith) 5:04.65, 13. Angola (S. Bolinger, K. Baker, Shively, Mory) 5:38.32.
Boys event winners and local results
200 medley relay — 1. Goshen (Goertz, Zehr, D. Steury, M. Schrock) 1:45.78, 2. Angola (Creager, E. Bussema, G. Hosek, Ma. Miller) 1:56.46, 5. Angola (Sweeney, Jo. Pontorno, Jacob Gibson, J. Young) 2:04.45.
200 freestyle — 1. Beall (Rochester) 1:50.28, 2. Ja. Pontorno (A) 2:09.6, 5. X. Hosek (A) 2:17.19, 9. V. Cooper (A) 2:24.21.
200 individual medley — 1. Zehr (Gsh) 2:06.86, 2. Ma. Miller (A) 2:17.79, 7. G. Hosek (A) 2:39.54, 9. E. Brown (DK) 2:51.64.
50 freestyle — 1. M. Schrock (Gsh) 23.86, 3. Creager (A) 24.56, 4. Mahoney (DK) 25.44, 5. Jacob Gibson (A) 26.46, 9. J. Young (A) 28.53, 12. Gillian (DK) 30.41, 14. Z. Steury (A) 35.18, 18. Balsley (DK) 42.14.
Diving — 1. K. Kelly (R) 173.6 points.
100 butterfly — 1. D. Steury (Gsh) 57.13, 4. G. Hosek (A) 1:09.03, 5. E. Bussema (A) 1:13.81, 7. X. Hosek (A) 1:17.7.
100 freestyle — 1. Ma. Miller (A) 53.5, 6. Mahoney (DK) 59.86, 10. J. Young (A) 1:04.52, 12. Jo. Pontorno (A) 1:05.94, 14. K. Exford (DK) 1:11.49, 15. Gaier (DK) 1:12.6, 18. Gillian (DK) 1:18.3, 20. Z. Steury (A) 1:24.46.
500 freestyle — 1. Beall (R) 4:57.39, 3. Sweeney (A) 6:24.03, 7. V. Cooper (A) 6:42.08.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Ma. Miller, Ja. Pontorno, E. Bussema, Creager) 1:40.35, 5. DeKalb (E. Brown, Gaier, Gillian, Mahoney) 1:55.93, 6. Angola (V. Cooper, J. Young, Z. Steury, X. Hosek) 2:02.09.
100 backstroke — 1. Zehr (Gsh) 1:00.32, 3. Creager (A) 1:09.15, 4. Sweeney (A) 1:10.75, 5. Jacob Gibson (A) 1:16.35, 7. Jo. Pontorno (A) 1:16.68, 13. K. Exford (DK) 1:47.31.
100 breaststroke — 1.D. Steury (Gsh) 1:05.42, 2. E. Bussema (A) 1:13.46, 4. E. Brown (DK) 1:15.49, 6. Ja. Pontorno (A) 1:18.82, 11. Gaier (DK) 1:31.6.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Goshen (Goertz, Zehr, M. Schrock, D. Steury) 3:32.85, 4. Angola (G. Hosek, Jacob Gibson, Sweeney, Ja. Pontorno) 4:07.52, 6. Angola (V. Cooper, X. Hosek, Z. Steury, Jo. Pontorno) 4:44.14, 10. DeKalb (Balsley, K. Exford, Gillian, Mahoney) 5:30.53.
Prep Girls Basketball Fremont defeats Wayne Generals
FREMONT — Fremont defeated Wayne 45-19 in a non-conference game Tuesday night.
The Eagles (2-4) got going and separated themselves from the Generals in the second quarter. Fremont outscored Wayne 15-8 in the second quarter to lead 20-12 at the half.
Maddie Beeman had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles. Jada Rhonehouse had 10 points and four rebounds. Samantha Kuhn added eight points and six rebounds. Wayne is 1-6.
Prairie Heights loses to Heritage Patriots
MONROEVILLE — Prairie Heights lost to Heritage 53-38 on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (1-4) fell behind 12-4 after one quarter and could not recover. The Patriots (5-2) never trailed in the non-conference game.
Trevyn Terry had 10 points to lead Prairie Heights. Kyler Hall had eight points and three rebounds, and Kennedy Kugler added seven points and five rebounds.
Prep Wrestling Carroll Chargers too much for Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened the season with a 68-6 loss to area power Carroll Tuesday night.
The Chargers recorded nine pins. Isiah Levitz got a pin at 160 pounds for the Panthers’ lone victory.
Carroll 68, Prairie Heights 6
106 — Gilbert Ruselink (Car) pinned William Rinehart, :58. 113 — Ben Sloffer (Car) major dec. Gavin Roberts 13-2. 120 — Dylan Heath (Car) dec. Brady Baas 7-4. 126 — Julian Hicks (Car) pinned Caleb Manprasert, :32. 132 — Jared Landez (Car) pinned Kaleb Lounsbury, 3:52. 138 — Ethan Fitch (Car) pinned Aaron Hare, 3:45. 145 — Evan Ulrick (Car) dec. Luke Severe 5-2. 152 — Scott Saylor (Car) pinned Tyler Curtis, 2:32. 160 — Isiah Levitz (PH) pinned Donnie Hoffman, 4:23. 170 — Logan Schillereff (Car) pinned Collin Keeslar, 3:11. 182 — Luke Schwehn pinned Austin Wells, :49. 195 — Matt Lepper (Car) major dec. Hunter Allen 13-5. 220 — Kyler Bills (Car) pinned Kole Schrock, :40. 285 — Reeve Muncie (Car) pinned Devin McLaughlin, 1:50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.