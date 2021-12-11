ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team completed a non-conference weekend sweep of Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Marian, Wisconsin, Saturday afternoon by coming back to beat the Sabres 2-1 at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Thunder have won four straight games, and they have all been against Marian. The first win does not count as a full-blown victory, defeating the Sabres in a shootout on Dec. 3 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. You get three points for a regulation win, two points for a shootout win, and one point for a shootout loss.
Trine has a record of four regulation wins, nine losses and one shootout win. Marian fell to 2-7-0-2, with last 2 meaning two shootout losses.
“We grew a lot after that (shootout) win,” Thunder coach Tom Hofman said. “In the second game last week (a 4-1 victory on Dec. 4), we played much better.
“We’re still working on executing within our system. Our breakouts were much better. Playing from behind, we tend to get selfish and do things on our own. We need to play within our systems.”
Trine trailed 1-0 deep into the second period. Brooke Anderson scored for the Sabres 9 minutes, 8 seconds into the opening period.
Senior Brandi Wilson made something happen to tie it for the Thunder. She charged down the left wing and banked a shot off the far post and into the goal for her 10th goal of the season with 2:30 left in the second period. Makena Thompson and Gabrielle Hicks had the assists.
“Brandi can do that. She has a heckuva shot,” Hofman said.
Trine finally connected on the power play early in the third period. Hicks slammed a centering pass from Kirsten Vandenheuvel past Kayla Kolpitcke at 3:20 to put the Thunder in front. Freshman Payton Hans also had an assist.
“Those two (Vandenheuvel and Hicks) try that all the time in practice. It worked in game one vs. Stevenson, but hasn’t worked since,” Hofman said. “We just got to gain confidence.”
Trine limited the Sabres’ scoring chances over the last two periods. There wasn’t much high traffic around sophomore goaltender Abbie Bost. Bost stood firm and made a couple sound saves over the final five minutes. She finished with 28 stops in the contest.
“Her dodging and moving back and forth is not where it should be. But she’s battling back,” Hofman said of Bost.
This was the Trine’s final game of 2021. It returns to action on Jan. 2, where it will take part in the first outdoor game in program history against NCAA Division III eighth-ranked Adrian at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. It’s the home baseball stadium of the Detroit Tigers’ Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.
The game will be a part of Toledo’s WinterFest that runs from Dec. 16 to Jan. 2. Plenty of hockey games will be played from youth and adult amateur contests to the pros with two Toledo Walleye ECHL games and Detroit Red Wings alumni taking on Toledo hockey alumni.
Adrian will have a hockey doubleheader on Jan. 2. The Bulldog men will play the Milwaukee School of Engineering that evening.
“We’re excited to be a part of it,” Hofman said. “And it doesn’t take much to get up for Adrian. They will be a huge test.”
Trine will have final exams this coming week. The women’s hockey team will have optional practices Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and will restart practices on Dec. 28 after holiday break.
Trine men 6, Aurora 3
At Geneva, Illinois, Bobby Price had a hat trick and an assist and the Thunder bounced back from Friday’s 7-4 loss to the Spartans.
Hunter Payment had two goals and Garrett Hallford had three assists (10-4, 5-3 NCHA). Shane Brancato made 25 saves in goal.
Aurora is 10-2, 6-2.
