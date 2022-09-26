PREP BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Heights at Whitko, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood Park at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at New Haven, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Bishop Luers, 6:15 p.m.
UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Westview at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Blackhawk Christian at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
West Noble at LaVille, 7 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Westview at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at Garrett, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Angola, 6 p.m.
