PREP BOYS TENNIS

Prairie Heights at Whitko, 5 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood Park at Angola, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights at New Haven, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Bishop Luers, 6:15 p.m.

UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

East Noble at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

Bethany Christian at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

Westview at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Blackhawk Christian at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

West Noble at LaVille, 7 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Westview at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

West Noble at Eastside, 6 p.m.

Hamilton at Garrett, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Angola, 6 p.m.

