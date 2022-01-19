GARRETT — Because of a condensed schedule, Garrett’s wrestling team has had few opportunities to practice as the 2021-2022 season winds down.
At one of those rare practices Tuesday, Railroader wrestlers soaked up what the coaching staff told them, winning the final match of the night to defeat Columbia City 40-36 at the Paul Bateman Gym Wednesday.
“It’s nice to see what we’re doing in practice, they’re putting to use,” head coach Nick Kraus said afterwards.
“We’re finally going to get some time to practice. The back end of our schedule has been meet, meet, practice. It’s crazy,” he said.
“We only had one practice” before Wednesday’s meet. “I took notes on every single kid that had wrestled over the weekend — they had 4-5 notes apiece — and we had notes for everybody, what we needed to get better at.
“I saw everybody working it today,” Kraus said. “It’s awesome. It’s fun when you show something and they do it, even if they don’t do it perfect.”
One example came in the 170-pound match between Garrett’s Jesse Badger and Columbia City’s Justice Goree.
Goree had a 6-4 lead in the third period and tried to throw Badger to the mat. Instead, the Garrett senior executed a rarely-used neck whip, flipping Goree onto his back for a pin at 5 minutes, 28 seconds.
The Eagles trailed 33-6 after Garrett’s Jack O’Connor pinned his opponent at 182 pounds.
Columbia City reeled off victories in the next five matches — all by pinfall — to take a 36-33 lead.
Garrett’s Tanner McMain stopped the Eagles’ momentum when he fought for a 4-3 win at 126 pounds over Jacob Acres to forge a tie, setting up a winner-take-all final match.
It was never in doubt.
Railroader junior Hayden Williams gained a takedown and two-point near-fall for a 4-0 first period lead over the Eagles’ Jarrett English at 132 pounds and never looked back.
Starting the second period from the neutral position, Williams added another takedown and two-point near-fall for an 8-0 lead. In the third, he gained an escape and followed with his third takedown of the night for a match-clinching 11-0 major decision.
Columbia City won the first match of the night when senior Allan Maggard pinned Garrett freshman Xavier Nusbaum in the second period at 138 pounds.
The Railroaders, who closed out the regular season at 14-4 in all dual meets, built their big lead with victories in the next six matches.
Brayden Baker (145) got the wheels rolling with a first-period fall. Chase Leech scored a 4-2 overtime win over the Eagles’ Tanner Reed at 152.
Kaidin Colburn (160) was a winner by default when Columbia City’s Jordan Driver suffered a knee injury and was unable to continue.
Badger, Lane Gibson (182) and O’Connor (195) all had pins to cap Garrett’s run.
The Railroaders look to add another Northeast Corner Conference meet title to their regular-season crown when they compete at Lakeland Saturday.
“We’ll have two more kids in the lineup Saturday which is nice. The kids who wrestled tonight. They stepped up. We won some swing matches, and we won some of them in big ways,” Kraus said.
“We’ve been preaching this week to keep wrestling and good things can happen. Some of those things happened tonight.”
Garrett 40, Columbia City 36
138 — Maggard (CC) 3:43 pin over Nusbaum (GR). 145 — B.Baker (GR) 1:30 pin over Herron (CC). 152 — Leech (GR) 4-2 OT dec. over Reed (CC). 160 — Colburn (GR) by injury default over Driver (CC). 170 — Badger (GR) 5:28 pin over Goree (CC). 182 — Gibson (GR) 3:43 pin over Hodges (CC). 195 — O’Connor (GR) 2:51 pin over Parke (CC). 220 — Geiger (CC) 1:57 pin over Ross (GR). 285 — Clifford (CC) :17 pin over McCormack (GR). 106 — Krouse (CC) 1:47 pin over K.Baker. 113 — Jayden English (CC) 1:11 pin over Jones (GR). 120 — Sanderson (CC) 1:10 pin over Gomez (GR). 126 — McMain (GR) 4-3 dec. over Acres (CC). 132 — Williams (GR) 11-0 maj. dec. over Jarrett English (CC).
