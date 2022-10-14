ANGOLA – Good football teams respond to adversity.
And after opening the 2022 season 4-0, the Thunder rebounded in a big way last week on the road at Adrian, defeating the Bulldogs 27-21 with some late-game defensive gems.
This week, the Thunder (5-1 overall, 1-1 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) look to stay on track to challenge for the MIAA title when they visit Olivet College today. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said special teams were the difference for his Thunder last week against Adrian. “We outpunted them, we outkicked them, we outreturned them, and that can make the difference in a tight game,” he said.
The Thunder will face a stiff challenge this week in Olivet, one of the top two teams in the MIAA through the first six weeks of the 2022 season.
The Comets are 5-0, 1-0 MIAA, and coming off a dominating 41-17 win over Kalamazoo last week.
Olivet is averaging 44.8 points per game so far in 2022 and a whopping 529.4 yards per game in total offense. Sophomore quarterback and Homestead High School graduate Evan Ormsby has completed 52-of-96 passes for 759 yards and eight touchdowns against just two interceptions.
Senior running back Nyassinu Crowell Jr. leads the Olivet rushing attack with 72 carries for 532 yards with seven touchdowns. Freshman receiver Dontal Wright is the Comets’ second-leading rusher with 33 carries for 371 yards and three touchdowns.
Ormsby’s favorite target has been senior Jalen Broussard with 16 catches for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’ve got a lot of speed… They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons,” Abbs said.
As the Thunder enter the home stretch of the 2022 season, Abbs likes what he sees from his team. “I wish we hadn’t stubbed our toe against Alma, but it is what it is,” he said.
The Thunder have what should shape up as a huge game next Saturday at home against Albion. But for now, the Thunder are laser-focused on Olivet, Abbs said.
“We still think the conference champion is going to have at least one loss, so we feel like we’re very much in control of our destiny,” Abbs added.
With how the seven MIAA football schools have performed against non-conference competition in 2022, Abbs said the conference could have two NCAA Division III playoff teams, the automatic bid that comes with the MIAA title and possibly an at-large bid.
“If that’s ever going to happen, it’ll be this year,” Abbs said.
First things first, however, the Thunder have to handle their gains the rest of the way and keep that destiny in their own hands.
Injury-wise, the Thunder are in pretty good shape, Abbs said, outside of the minor dings that a team’s usually dealing with in Week 7.
“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Abbs said. “The season’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
Part of staying healthy through a long season, Abbs said, is finding the right balance in practice. “You have to walk that fine line of a certain level of physicality in practice against keeping guys fresh,” he said.
In other action around the MIAA last week, Albion (6-0, 2-0) solidified its position – for now – atop the MIAA standings with a 30-10 win over Hope (3-3, 0-2). Alma (5-0, 1-0) had a bye.
This week’s MIAA slate also features Hope at Alma and Kalamazoo at Adrian. Albion has today off.
Thunder Bolts
Olivet coach Dan Musielewicz is a former Trine assistant, serving as wide receivers coach under former Trine head coach and current athletic director Matt Land from 2006-11. Musielewicz was offensive and recruiting coordinator at Olivet from 2012-16, and took over the head coaching job in January 2017… Olivet’s opportunistic defense recorded 10 tackles for loss against Kalamazoo last week… Trine senior Jake Gladieux was named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week after returning a total of three kicks (two kickoffs and one punt) for 113 yards last week at Adrian…Trine has the edge in the series with Olivet over the past 10 seasons, going 7-3 against the Comets.
