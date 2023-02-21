Prep Gymnastics AHS wins regular season finale
COLDWATER, Mich. — Angola won its final regular season dual on Tuesday night, defeating Coldwater 138.2-123.675.
Michigan high school rules count the top four varsity scores on each apparatus toward the team score. The Indiana translation of the score was 105.95-96.575 in favor of the Hornets.
Alayna Shamp was the all-around medalist to lead the Hornets, who finished the regular season with a 9-1 dual record and ranked eighth in the state. She won the uneven bars and the floor exercise.
Angola’s Bailey Lanoue won the vault and was third all-around. Avery Boyer placed fourth all-around.
“Our energy and focus was a little off. But overall we still put together a decent team score,” Hornets coach Misti Evans said.
Angola will compete in the Wawasee Sectional on Saturday.
Angola 138.2, Coldwater (Mich.) 123.675
Vault: 1. Lanoue (A) 9.2, 2. Shamp (A) 9.15, 3. S. Allen (A) 9.025, 4. Hutchins (A) 8.85, 5. Calhoun (Col) 8.5, 6. Dudek (Col) 8.475, 7. Boyer (A) 8.2.
Uneven Bars: 1. Shamp (A) 9.175, 2. Calhoun (Col) 8.85, 3. Boyer (A) 8.575, 4. Dudek (Col) 8.375, 5. S. Allen (A) 7.475, 6. Lanoue (A) 6.8, 7. Hutchins (A) 6.7.
Balance Beam: 1. Calhoun (Col) 8.8, 2. Lanoue (A) 8.675, 3. Shamp (A) 8.6, 4. Boyer (A) 8.3, 5. S. Allen (A) 7.95, 6. Dudek (Col) 7.8, 7. Hutchins (A) 7.6.
Floor Exercise: 1. Shamp (A) 9.35, 2. Lanoue (A) 9.225, 3. Hutchins (A) 9.175, 4. Dudek (Col) 8.9, 5. Calhoun (Col) 8.85, 6. Boyer (A) 8.675, 8. S. Allen (A) 8.075.
All-Around: 1. Shamp (A) 36.275, 2. Calhoun (Col) 35, 3. Lanoue (A) 33.9, 4. Boyer (A) 33.75, 5. Dudek (Col) 33.55, 6. S. Allen (A) 32.525, 7. Hutchins (A) 32.325.
Prep Boys Basketball Eagles catch fire in Northeast Corner victory at Westview
EMMA — Fremont shot 61% from the field (27-44), including 52% from three-point range (13-25), to beat Westview 72-66 in the Northeast Corner Conference finale for both teams Tuesday night.
The Eagles (11-10, 5-5 NECC) shot 68 percent from the floor in the second half (15-22) to answer every push the Warriors made to try to turn the game in their favor. That included making 8-of-12 three-point shots.
Connor Slee had six triples in his 21 points to lead Fremont. Ethan Bontrager had 13 points, four assists and three steals. Brody Foulk added eight points. Nine Eagles scored.
Wiley Minix had 18 points and four rebounds for Westview (13-8, 7-3). Brady Yoder had 17 points, five boards and three assists. Luke Helmuth had 11 points and two blocked shots.
The Warriors won the junior varsity contest 56-41.
Chargers win at Goshen
GOSHEN — West Noble bounced back from Saturday’s overtime loss at Angola after blowing a 19-point fourth quarter lead to defeat Goshen 52-44 Tueday night at Interra Gym.
After missing a bunch of free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime on their way to a 12-of-25 night from the charity stripe Saturday at Angola, the Class 3A sixth-ranked Chargers (19-3) made 19-of-20 free throws Tuesday.
Bradyn Barth had 17 points to lead West Noble. Nevin Phares had 13 points, and Austin Cripe scored 11. The RedHawks are 10-11.
The Chargers became outright Northeast Corner Conference regular season champions with Westview’s home loss to Fremont Tuesday. It is West Noble boys basketball’s first outright regular season conference title since 1986. The last time the program won the NECC regular season title by itself and the NECC Tournament in the same season was the 1971-72 season.
Lakers win on last-second shot
LAGRANGE — Nate Keil hit a shot in the final second to give Lakeland a 67-66 win in its home finale over LaPorte LaLumiere’s Blue team Tuesday night.
The Lakers won over LaLumiere’s “B” team that has a lot of college prospects on it, said Lakeland coach Chris Keil.
Nate Keil and Ben Keil each had 18 points to lead the Lakers. Ben Keil also had 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Freshman Kyle Hartsough added nine points for Lakeland. Tommy Curtis had eight points and six rebounds, and Christian Troyer had seven points and three boards.
PH, Churubusco lose
WOODBURN — Prairie Heights lost an exciting non-conference contest to Woodlan 68-66 on Tuesday night.
Trey Yoder had 19 points to lead the Warriors (18-5).
Chase Bachelor had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (14-8). Isaiah Malone had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Kamden Leedy had six points.
In other area action on Tuesday, Churubusco lost at home to Adams Central 72-29.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its best scores for the week of Feb. 13.
Bowlers of the week were Chris Desper for men (172 pins above average), Jenny Werling for women (141 pins above average) and Kreigh Dumont for youth (77 pins above average).
MEN: Moose — Travis Thompson 278, 703 series, Mike Casselman 268, Matt David 259, Lucas Schutt 257, Mike Ross 255. Booster — Chris Toyias 300, Chris Desper 300, Matt Liggett 300, 712 series, Tim Klinker 267, 728 series, Chad Griffith 258, Jason Flaugh 256, 739 series, Chuck Lemon 255, Mike Plummer 254, 719 series. Industrial — Brian Titus 258.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachael Gardner 532 series, Shelia Surfus 502 series. Tuesday Ladies — Kay Hamman 205, 535 series, Jane Ellert 506 series. Booster — Cheyenne Woods 246, 659 series, Sandra Plummer 216, 570 series, Nycole Adcox 215, 596 series, Megan Restle 513 series. Bowler & Bowlerettes — Jenny Werling 232, 582 series.
YOUTH: Kreigh Dumont 215, Adam Snyder 215, Elizabeth Jones 215, Hayden Dibble 214, Ian Miller 207, Max McGinnis 204, Bridget Dunn 198.
