GARRETT — Garrett’s boys soccer team advanced in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament with a 3-1 victory over Lakeland at Garrett Tuesday.
“Lakeland gave us fits. We did some things well and we did some things poorly,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said afterwards.
“That’s kind of how our season’s been all year,” he said. “We won 50-50 balls, our buildup was good and our defense wasn’t too bad.
“I like our team from 18 to 18, but we have a horrible time finishing and we have a horrible time defending when it gets inside our 18.”
Garrett got on the board first with 15:34 left in the first half.
An initial shot by Chase Leech from the right side bounded out to the left to Joey Silva, who blasted it home before the Lakeland goalie could even move.
That’s where it stayed the rest of the half.
Silva was in the right place at the right time for his team’s second goal early in the second half.
On a free kick, Leech lined up like he was going to take the shot, but instead ran past it. Braydon Kennedy trailed right behind him and put the shot toward the net and Silva put in the rebound with 38:02 left in the match.
Lakeland got on the board with 30 minutes to play when Oscar Montoya launched a shot from at least 30 yards away from the net. The ball carried and hit the twine out of the reach of Garrett netminder Nick Barden.
That gave the Lakers some life, and they had chances to get the equalizer.
With 13:31 to play, however, Kennedy took a pass from Leech for a 3-1 Railroader lead.
Lakeland coach Lincoln McDonald liked what he saw from his players.
“We’re a young team. We’re learning how to play soccer and how to play for each other,” he said. “When that goal went into the back of the net, that showed us we can do this and we are getting to where we need to be.
“I’ve had four kids quit. There’s been different situations that have been tough. We’ve had to work through it,” McDonald said.
“We’re getting there, and like I told the guys, ‘You have got to trust me as much as I trust you,’ and for us to play the way we did tonight, that’s showing where we want to be in the future.”
The evening’s second match — between the Railroaders and Central Noble — was delayed and eventually postponed by lightning with 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the first half and the Cougars holding a 1-0 lead.
That match will resume at 5:30 p.m. today.
The Cougars got the only tally of the half when Kieandra DeWitt came down the left wing and sent a shot inside the far post with 11:30 left in the half.
