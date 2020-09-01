GARRETT — The best way to respond to an opponent’s goal is to get one yourself.
That’s what the host Garrett did after Westview broke its shutout bid Tuesday.
Westview freshman Teague Misner took a give-and-go feed from senior teammate Abdulla Omar and beat Railroader netminder Braydon Kennedy to cut the deficit to 3-1 with 13 minutes, 25 seconds left to play.
The next goal would be a huge momentum boost.
Less than a minute later, Garrett senior Blake Ratcliffe got it when he took a crossing pass from classmate Kenan Kennedy for a 4-1 lead.
“That was probably, I don’t want to call it the most important goal, but I really liked the way we responded,” Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said. “It could have easily gone the other way. They could have easily scored again, and then it’s a one-goal game.
“It was a high-quality goal too, with a couple of passes, a cross and a finish. That was big.”
The Railroaders improved to 5-1 with the win. Klopfenstein believes the win is only the second victory over a Westview team in program history.
“Westview’s got a quality program, always have. Jamie (Warrior coach Jamie Martin) does a great job,” Klopfenstein said. “This is a big, big win.
“We know the situation is not what it should be, and you’ve got to deal with what you’ve got. It’s a win against Westview, and we’re taking it.”
Westview (1-5) entered the contest with seven regulars on quarantine, but Martin won’t use that as an excuse.
“I didn’t think we played extremely well, but we did some good things,” he said. “I’m not going to make excuses or anything else because all teams are losing players left and right. We’ve lost seven players the last two days, and that’s rough. My leading scorer the last two seasons blew his knee out Friday night.
“I’m not whining,” Martin said. “We’re young. We’re raw. We’re building for the future.”
Garrett junior Joey Silva opened the first-half scoring with an unassisted goal.
It remained 1-0 until freshman Chase Leech threaded a perfect pass to senior Zak Klopfenstein, who went in all alone on Westview goalie Alex Yoder for a 2-0 lead.
Midway through the second half, while it didn’t count as an assist, Ratcliffe made a nice back kick to Leech, who passed from the right side to junior Josh Thrush for a 3-0 cushion.
Both teams host nonconference opponents Thursday. Northridge visits Westview and Garrett entertains DeKalb.
