Prep Gymnastics DeKalb second at Carroll three-way
HUNTERTOWN — Carroll scored 104.125 to 102.875 for DeKalb, while both teams defeated Wayne with 68.9 in a three-way meet at Carroll Monday.
Carroll’s Bella Hoogland scored 35.575 to win the all-around, edging Lauren Blythe of DeKalb with 35.45. Eastside’s Brielle Carter, competing individually, was third at 35.1.
Blythe was second in the beam (9.25) and tied Hoogland for second in the floor (9.375). Carter won the floor at 9.525.
DeKalb’s Myca Miller won the vault (9.2). Carter and Carroll Cami Peele tied for second (9.0) while Tyla DePriest was fourth for the Barons (8.95).
Paige Fillenwarth was fourth in the beam (8.675) and the floor (9.15) for the Barons.
Carter also tied Peele for second in the bars (8.325). Blythe was fourth (8.175) and Fillenwarth was fifth (7.725) for the Barons.
Carroll 104.125, DeKalb 102.875, Wayne 68.9
All-Around: 1. Hoogland (Car) 35.575, 2. Blythe (DK) 35.45, 3. Carter (Eastside) 35.1.
Vault: 1. Miller (DK) 9.2, 2. Tie, Carter (ES) and Peele (Car) 9.0, 4. DePriest (DK) 8.95, 5. Hoogland (Car) 8.725, 6. Smith (Car) 8.7.
Bars: 1. Hoogland (Car) 8.725, 2. Tie, Carter (ES) and Peele (Car) 8.325, 4. Blythe (DK) 8.175, 5. Fillenwarth (DK) 7.725, 6. Smith (Car) 7.575.
Beam: 1. Smith (Car) 9.425, 2. Blythe (DK) 9.25, 3. Hoogland (Car) 8.75, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.675, 5. Peele (Car) 7.625, 6. Stuckey (Car) 7.6.
Floor: 1. Carter (ES) 9.525, 2. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Hoogland (Car) 9.375, 4. Fillenwarth (DK) 9.15, 5. Peele (Car) 9.075, 6. Miller (DK) 9.0.
Knights win at Wawasee
SYRACUSE — East Noble defeated Wawasee on Monday, 89.95-88.8.
Angola defeats West Noble
LIGONIER — The Hornets picked up a 100.075-73.2 win over Northeast Corner Conference foe West Noble.
Angola rested some regular competitors and relied on some of its depth to earn the victory.
Summer Allen was first in the all-around and on the vault. She finished second on the bars and in the floor exercise. Sarah Hutchins took second in the all-around, the beam and vault. Hutchins was first in the floor exercise.
Alayna Shamp was first on the uneven bars, and Ashtyn Evans was first on the beam. Rylie Certa placed fourth on the vault, Avery Boyer finished third in the bars and fourth on the floor, and Savannah Bailey placed second on the floor.
West Noble’s Taylor Shoemaker was third in the all-around and Leah Kathary was fourth. Nellie Herrera and Rachel Klages finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
Prep Swimming EN’s boys dual meet at Wawasee canceled
SYRACUSE — East Noble’s boys dual meet at Wawasee scheduled for Tuesday was canceled due to issues at Wawasee High School’s pool. The meet will not be made up.
The Knight boys will end their regular season on Monday against Fort Wayne North Side at the Fort Wayne South Side Natatorium.
Prep Boys Basketball EN earns first NE8 win
DECATUR — East Noble trailed early against the Braves but were able to clamp down defensively and defeat Bellmont 55-41 Tuesday night.
The Knights led 25-21 at halftime and increased their lead to as many as 10 points early in the fourth quarter. It ballooned to 17 before the some reserves were put in the game.
East Noble allowed just six points in the fourth quarter.
Spencer Denton led the way for the Knights with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Chris Hood had 14 points and nine rebounds. Max Bender chipped in nine points, and Owen Ritchie dropped in seven.
Lakewood Park wins at South Adams in romp
BERNE — The Panthers won 56-30 over the Starfires on Tuesday night.
Carter Harman and Mason Posey each finished with 17 points to lead Lakewood Park.
Mason Jolloff added six points.
Angola-Concordia games moved
ANGOLA — The boys basketball game between the Hornets and Cadets scheduled for Thursday has been pushed back to Saturday.
The freshmen game will start at 11 a.m., followed by the junior varsity then varsity games.
College Basketball Brown gets 11 in Michigan win
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Former DeKalb standout Leigha Brown had 11 points as sixth-rated Michigan defeated fifth-ranked Indiana 65-50 Monday.
The Hoosiers (14-3 overall, 6-1 Big Ten) were last remaining unbeaten in conference play.
Michigan (19-2, 10-1) went up 9-0 to start the game and never trailed. Naz Hillmon led the Wolverines with 21 points, and Laila Phelia joined Brown with 11. Brown hit 4-of-5 from the field and had four rebounds and three assists.
Michigan owned a 52-20 advantage on the boards, led by Emily Kiser with 16 rebounds.
Trine men outlast Albion
ALBION, Mich. — The Thunder and Britons battled back and forth until the visitors gained an edge at the end to win 71-63 Tuesday evening.
Nick Bowman led the Thunder (13-7, 6-3 MIAA) with 21 points on 7-13 shooting with four assists and three steals.
Mitchell Geller scored 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and Bryce Williams scored 11, and Aiden Warzecha finished with 10 points.
East Noble graduate Hayden Jones and Emmanuel Megnanglo each chipped in six points.
College Triathlon Trine women honored for academics
COLORADO SPRINGS — The NCAA Division III national champion Trine University’s women’s triathlon team was one of 31 teams named a Scholar All-American Team by the College Triathlon Coaches Association.
Kendallville senior Kyra Warren and juniors Amira Faulkner and Alexandria Smith from the Thunder were three of 11 Division III student-athletes selected as Scholar All-Americans.
Junior Cameron Hoellrich and sophomore Rebecca Schaffner were Schola All-American honorable mentions.
College Hockey NCHA awards Trine’s Wilson
DULUTH, Minn. — Trine University senior forward Brandi Wilson of Fenton, Michigan, was named Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Offensive Player of the Week on the women’s side for her efforts last week.
Wilson had two goals and two assists in the Thunder’s home series with Aurora this past weekend. One of the goals was Trine’s first short-handed goal of the season. She had two assists in Trine’s 3-1 upset victory over the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
