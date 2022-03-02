ANGOLA — Spring is finally here.
Well, at least for sports.
The Trine women’s lacrosse team kicked off its home season Wednesday evening in what was also Kevin Cooke’s first home game at the helm of the team. The Thunder roared to a 20-8 victory over the Bethel Pilots to improve to 2-0 for the first time in program history dating back to 2008.
“I would love to be able to say that I take a lot of credit, but I don’t,” Cooke said. “The players are the ones they're the ones who set the goal and for me, it's just a matter of trying to give them the right steps, some of the right drills and some of the right mentality. It’s the first time we’re 2-0, but I know it’s not enough for them.”
The Pilots (1-2), coming off a 12-10 loss to Marian University on Feb. 23 came to Trine a bit rusty after having their Feb. 26 game against Earlham College called off due to COVID.
It showed in the first quarter, as the Thunder took a 4-0 lead off two goals from Danielle Gargiulo, one from Chloe Vruno and one from Brooke Hoag on a free position shot with six seconds left in the quarter.
Bethel would get on the scoreboard for the first time twice in less than a minute, with Becca Broadwick and Hope VanProyen cutting Trine’s lead in half.
The game wouldn’t be close much longer, with the Thunder scoring four unanswered goals again over the next eight minutes, with one each coming from Vruno (free position shot) and Courtney Rhodes (assisted by Nikki Hibler) and two coming from Liv Ghent (one assisted by Ella Dougherty), who finished with a game-high five goals on six shots. Vruno followed her with four.
“Liv and Chloe have so far both been able to find the back of the net,” Cooke said. “The best part about it is their teammates are also helping find them the ball.”
Broadwick scored her second of three goals shortly after the goal from Rhodes for the Pilots, though Paige Hull and Brooke Hoag, both assisted by Gargiulo, would give the Thunder a 10-3 lead at the half, with Trine outshooting the Pilots 22-6, with 17 of them on goal.
The Thunder tacked on five goals in each of the final two quarters, with Ghent and Vruno scoring in the third and Hibler, Elle Mizwicki and Calista Richmond scoring in the fourth. Richmond scored the final three goals of the game.
“It's been a good well-balanced attack, having six to eight scorers for the first two games which is going to help us down the road,” Cooke said. “Having a little bit of depth in the midfield is a huge thing along with even having a few extra attackers so that we can make substitutions and adjustments to put them back on the field.”
For the game, Trine outshot the Pilots 38-17 and won the ground ball battle 28-14. Goalies Jillian Rejczyk and Maddy Kasten combined for seven saves in net for the Thunder.
The Thunder will stay at home Saturday at noon when they host Ohio Northern at Shive Field.
