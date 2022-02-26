College Wrestling Angola’s Boots lead Trine men at NCAA regional
ADRIAN, Mich. — Angola sophomore Jett Boots finished sixth in the 133-pound weight class Saturday for the best performance from Trine University’s men’s wrestling team in the NCAA Division III Central Regional Tournament at Adrian College.
On Friday, Boots had a 3-1 record to advance to the second and final day of the tournament. He opened with a 15-0 technical fall victory over Tamas Eder of Otterbein (Ohio) in six minutes. Then, he was pinned by Andrew Perelka of John Carroll, Ohio, in 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
Boots bounced back to win his final two matches of the day in the consolation bracket. He pinned Ohio Wesleyan’s Ryan McElwee in 4:12, then he won by medical forfeit over Adrian’s Tanner Smith.
On Saturday, Boots advanced to the consolation semifinals after picking up a win by medical forfeit over Olivet’s Dylan Phelps. He lost his next match to Wabash’s Blake McGee, 26-10, by major decision (11-3) and lost to Seth Majewski of Defiance, Ohio, 18-9, by a 7-2 decision in the fifth place match.
Fremont sophomore Isaac Hawkins was 2-2 on Friday at 149 for the Thunder, but did not advance to Saturday’s action. He won his second preliminary match by technical fall over Adrian Salomone of Wilmington, Ohio, 24-9 at 2:24, then pinned Manchester’s Elijah Phillips in 3:43.
Owen Conklin (174), Philip Burney (157), Ethan Nash (165), Jacob Jackson (285) and Joey Langeman (141) won a match apiece in the regional for Trine. College Baseball
Thunder narrowly drop season opener
WILMORE, KY. — The Trine baseball team opened its 2022 campaign on the road Saturday with a weekend trip to Asbury University. In the first game of the series, the Thunder came up just short to the Eagles, losing 5-4.
Asbury opened the scoring in the fourth inning before going up 2-0 in the fifth. Trine answered back in the top of the sixth after a double by sophomore Dalton Nikirk scored freshman Jacob Medvescek and senior Brenden Warner to tie the game.
The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to retake the lead. In the top of the eighth, Nikirk notched his third run batted in for Trine, singling to left center field to bring in junior Adam Stefanelli to trail 4-3, before Asbury would score once more in the bottom of the inning.
Stefanelli had an RBI in the ninth when he grounded out to shortstop to bring in junior Tyler Robinson, but the Thunder would not score again.
Registering the loss at pitcher for the Thunder was Austin Nuessgen (0-1). Nikirk finished two-for-four batting with three RBIs.
College Lacrosse Trines wins big on road in opener
CINCINNATI, Ohio —The Thunder women’s lacrosse team opened their season with an 18-2 victory at Mount St. Joseph Saturday afternoon.
The Thunder were spurred by eight first-period goals, with three of them by sophomore Danielle Gargiulo and two from senior Liv Ghent.
Trine then added five more in the second period to lead 13-0 at halftime.
Ghent led the Thunder with four goals while adding an assist. Gargiulo, senior Chloe Vruno and junior Ella Dougherty all had three goals each. Vruno also led the team with three assists.
