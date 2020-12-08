DUNLAP — Angola’s girls basketball team picked up an impressive road win Tuesday night, handing Concord its first loss of the season with 49-37 victory at McCuen Gym.
Lauren Leach had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Hornets (4-2). Hanna Knoll had 15 points. Riley Pepple and Megan Nisun added six points each. Pepple grabbed nine rebounds while Nisun grabbed eight boards.
The Minutemen fell to 3-1.
The Hornets travel to Leo today and added a new opponent for the weekend. Angola will host Class 4A powerhouse Homestead Saturday at Angola High School. The junior varsity game will start at noon with the varsity contest to follow.
The Spartans are led by 6-foot-3 wing Ayanna Patterson, one of the top prep juniors in the country.
Garrett 52, Westview 12
In Emma, the Class 3A fifth-ranked Railroaders led 25-0 at the half.
Bailey Kelham had 19 points, five steals and four rebounds and Taylor Gerke scored 14 with five steals and four boards for Garrett (10-0, 4-0 NECC). Nataley Armstrong had eight assists and Morgan Ostrowski grabbed eight rebounds.
Inah Miller and Hallie Mast had four points each for the Warriors.
In other area action, DeKalb lost at 3A seventh-ranked Concordia 60-23. The Cadets are 7-2. The Barons are 1-7.
BOYS
Woodlan 54, Angola 53
In Woodburn, the Warriors rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the second quarter to win. They scored the final nine points of the game.
Joe Reidy led all scorers with 32 points for Woodlan (2-0). Brian Parrish paced the Hornets (1-3) with 20 points, including six three-pointers.
Bellmont 50, Eastside 41
In Decatur, the Braves led throughout while the Blazers only scored 19 points in the first three quarters. Isaiah Wellman led Bellmont (1-2) with 17 points.
Owen Willard had 12 points for Eastside (1-1). Gabe Trevino had eight points and Santino Brewer scored six.
In other area action, Prairie Heights lost at Elkhart Christian Academy 77-45. The Panthers are 2-3. The Eagles improve to 2-0.
