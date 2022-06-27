BLOOMINGTON — Last Saturday, Kokomo graduate Karley Trine and Whiteland graduate Debbie Hill took part in the 2022 Softball Coaches Association of Indiana North/South All-Star Classic at Andy Mohr Field on Indiana University Bloomington’s campus.
Trine, a representative for the North, recorded a double and single in game two to finish 2-for-3 on the day.
“It was definitely different than high school because it’s the best of the best,” Trine said of the experience. “And then it was fun hanging out in the hotel with all of the girls everyone is there to make friends and were pretty open.”
Additionally, Trine, a centerfielder, was one of the five finalists in the running for the 2022 Indiana Miss Softball title, which was eventually won by Shelbyville’s Karissa Hamilton.
“I was surprised when I found out,” Trine said. “Every time I heard the names of the girls on the list, I thought, ‘Oh, she’s really good,’ and then I was one of them and felt like I didn’t really belong with them. But I got there.”
This past season, Trine led her Wildkats in batting average (.558), slugging percentage (.965), on-base percentage (.600), hits (48), runs (30), runs batted in (29), doubles (14) and stolen bases (13), and was second on her team for triples (3) and home runs (5).
She will join her sister, Ellie, who was a key piece in the Thunder’s run to the National Final Series at this year’s NCAA Division III Softball Championship.
In an interview with the Kokomo Tribune earlier this month, Trine said, “That adds a lot of excitement to the transition. Obviously, the Women’s College World Series is a big deal and knowing that I’ll be a part of that journey in the next few years definitely makes me even more excited for this next step. I’m very excited to be playing for such a good program with a bright future ahead.”
Hill, playing for the South, was voted the Most Valuable Player of the afternoon, finishing the day hitting 2-for-3 with a double and solo home run. In the pitcher’s circle, Hill threw for two innings (one in each game) striking out four batters while giving up zero hits.
“Knowing you’ve put all this work into being good and showing off all of your hard work and having it finally pay off, getting to see all of your success play out, it feels pretty cool,” Hill said of the honor.
Much like Trine, Hill led her team in many categories throughout the season, leading her Warriors in batting average (.514), slugging percentage (.932), on-base percentage (.622), hits (38), RBIs (40), doubles (11), and home runs (6) on offense, while recording a team-best earned run average (0.68) and fielding percentage (1.000) on defense as a pitcher and first baseman.
In a May interview with The Daily Journal, based out of Franklin, Hill said of her commitment to the Thunder, “Trine was just a great fit for me. They had what I want to major in [exercise science], they have a great softball program and the coaching staff’s awesome. Just everything about that school is awesome. I love it.”
Both Trine and Hill said that their favorite memory from the weekend was the ability to bond with the other players, including going to get ice cream after the banquet and learning about where everyone else was going to play softball.
