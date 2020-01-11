BENTON — Host Fairfield claimed a Northeast Corner Conference varsity boys-varsity girls doubleheader from Eastside at Benton Friday.
It took overtime for the Falcon girls to defeat Eastside 43-35. Two Fairfield players scored 20 points to top the Blazer boys 71-61.
Fairfield 43, Eastside girls 35
Defense ruled the girls contest.
Host Fairfield (9-7 overall, 4-3 in the NECC) led 33-29 following two Kara Kitson free throws with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation.
After a Falcon miss, Sullivan Kessler took the rebound the other way for a layup to cut the deficit to two for Eastside (13-3 overall, 4-3 in the NECC).
Fairfield’s Brooke Sanchez made one of two free throw tries with 33.1 seconds left, and Eastside’s MacKensie Rieke hit a wide-open three with 18 seconds left to even the score at 34.
Fairfield freshman Brea Graber sank a pair of free throws to put her team on top, and later made a rebound basket.
Eastside’s only point of the extra session came on a Rieke free throw with 42.5 seconds to play.
The Blazers led 7-3 after a quarter. Fairfield led 18-17 at halftime.
Graber led all scorers with 18 points. Kitson and Brea Miller had eight points each for the Falcons.
Rieke led the Blazers with 12 points. Kessler and Allyson King added eight points apiece.
Fairfield 71, Eastside boys 61
Senior Nolan Sharick scored 21 points and classmate Cade Gall added 20 to lead the Falcons (3-7 in all games, 3-1 in the NECC).
Eastside (4-6 overall, 1-3 in the NECC) got 14 points each from Logan Fry and Noah Johnson and 13 from Gabe Trevino.
Five of Fairfield’s losses have been to teams with six or more victories.
The Blazers trailed 24-16 after a quarter, but pulled to within two, 29-27, on Hayden Gardner’s three from the key with 2:45 left in the half.
Riley Behles turned a three-point play and Gall had two free throws while Fry completed a three-point play for Eastside before the half ended with the hosts leading 34-30.
A rebound score by Trevino, followed by a bucket in transition evened the score at 38 midway through the third, but Fairfield ran off the next nine points, including six by Sharick, to lead 47-38 with a quarter to play.
Fairfield kept the lead at a comfortable margin the rest of the way.
