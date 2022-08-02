Prep Girls Golf Warriors 9th in Plymouth Invite
PLYMOUTH — Westview was ninth in the 13-team Plymouth Invitational Tuesday, shooting 426 at Pretty Lake Golf Club.
New Prairie won the tournament with a 18-hole program record score of 364. It beat second-place Tippecanoe Valley by a shot, and host Plymouth was third with 366.
On Monday at McMillen Park in Fort Wayne, Westview opened the season with a victory over Heritage, 198-232.
Hope Haarer was medalist with a 39 to lead the Warriors. Danika Yoder shot a 49.
Monday’s results
Westview 198, Heritage 232
Westview: Hope Haarer 39, Danika Yoder 49, Ava Brown 54, Lilyan Bennett 56, Becky Moore 65.
Heritage: Rae Mullins 50, Alexis Bremer 55, Chloe Grebe 63, Natalie Otte 64, Olivia Minnich 66.
Garrett opens season at Bellmont Invite
DECATUR — Garrett opened its season Tuesday in the Bellmont Invitational and finished fifth with 494 at Cross Creek.
The host Braves won the tournament with 382, and Norwell was second with 404. Bellmont senior Leyna Macke was medalist with an 86.
High Schools Eastside announces season pass sales
BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has announced fall and winter pass sales.
Tickets may be purchased by calling the school at 868-2186 and asking for the athletic office or by visiting the school, 603 E. Green St., Butler.
Family fall athletic passes are $100. Family winter athletic passes are $100.
All-sport passes are priced as follows: student, $40; individual, $75; family $200 (or $175 before first event in fall).
Golden activity passes are available at no charge to senior citizens 65 years of age and older who live in the DeKalb County Eastern School District. The golden activity pass entitles the individual to free admission to any regular season home contest at Eastside.
Family, all-sport and golden activity passes are not valid for tournament contests held at Eastside.
College Softball Roose among Coastal Carolina All-American Scholar Athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lakeland High School graduate Keirstin Roose was one of 12 Coastal Carolina softball players to be named All-America Scholar Athletes Monday afternoon by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Student-athletes must have posted a 3.50 grade point average or better during the 2021-22 academic year to be eligible for the honor.
Roose was one of four Chanticleer softball players to be awarded for holding 4.00 GPAs. She did that during her freshman year of college.
Roose started at third base and was a regular in the middle of the order for Coastal Carolina last spring. The Exercise and Sport Science major started in all 54 of the Chanticleers’ games and hit .236 (39-165) with eight home runs, 22 runs batted in, 29 runs scored, eight stolen bases, five doubles and .306 on-base percentage.
Roose had an .891 fielding percentage with a team-leading 93 assists and played a role in eight double plays. Coastal Carolina went 25-29 in 2022.
