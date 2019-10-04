WATERLOO — Underdog Fremont didn’t catch favorite DeKalb on an off night.
The Barons left no doubt Thursday as they defeated the Eagles 5-0 for the boys tennis sectional title, their second in a row.
“Tonight the boys probably played some of the best tennis they played all year,” Baron coach Todd Hartsough said. “It was really nice to see that. Fremont had improved since the beginning of the year and we had work to do.
“The boys came out strong and finished strong for the entire match.”
DeKalb (14-3) will play the sectional champion from NorthWood Tuesday in the regional at Concord. The Barons repeated as sectional champs for the first time since 2014-15.
“Most of the boys out here have seen it last year. No surprises in being in that setting,” Hartsough said of the regional.
“We’ve achieved all our goals except one. Conference, sectional, regional, and the other one was to improve the record from last year. No matter what happens, we’ve done that. I’m proud of the boys for making their own goals and sticking to them.”
Fremont coach Neal Frantz gave the Barons credit.
“They were really good,” he said. “We played them earlier in the year and won 21 games off of them (as opposed to five Thursday). They played exceptional. They have six seniors in their lineup and they just came out like ‘We’re not going to give these guys a chance.’
“We had a big emotional win last night (beating rival Angola in the semifinals) and sometimes it’s tough to come back from that. But it was more about what they did.”
Landon Holwerda defeated Ethan Bock 6-0, 6-0 at one singles. Carman Rieke was a winner at two singles over Nicholas Miller 6-1, 6-2, and Gavin Swift topped Josh Sherbondy 6-0, 6-0 at three singles.
Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski combined for a 6-1, 6-0 win over Evan Towns and Nick Rutherford at one doubles. Kenlee Kruse and Alex Holwerda were 6-0, 6-1 winners over Alex Chelinski and Sam Verdin at two doubles.
The Eagles (9-12) will bring back their whole lineup next season.
“This whole season was a process to get better for the future. We’ve got five sophomores and two juniors on the varsity,” Frantz said.
