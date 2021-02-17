ANGOLA — Angola lost to Bellmont 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game Wednesday night.
The Braves executed brilliantly to start the fourth quarter, then beat the Hornets’ full-court pressure as the home team gambled to try to get back into the game in the final three minutes.
Five players scored for Bellmont (12-6) in its balanced win, led by 16 points each from senior forward Nic Ellsworth and senior guard Tyler James. Caden Staub had 14, Isaiah Wellman scored nine and John Ulman had eight points.
Brian Parrish led Angola (10-10) with 20 points. Joel Knox had 15 points and Giovanni Tagliaferri scored seven.
In other area action Wednesday night:
Churubusco 103, Lakeland 66
In LaGrange, Landen Jordan had 30 points and 12 rebound and Luke McClure had 26 points and 10 assists to lead the Eagles to the Northeast Corner Conference triumph.
Jackson Paul added 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Churubusco (14-3, 6-2 NECC). Drew Pliett had 13 points, nine rebounds and six steals. The Lakers are 8-8, 4-4.
Westview 60, Wawasee 51
At Syracuse, Brady Yoder had 25 points to lead Westview (15-4) to a nonconference road victory. Mason Yoder and Luke Miller added 10 points each.
Keaton Dukes had 34 points for Wawasee (8-11).
COLLEGE WOMEN
Trine 82, Calvin 59
At Van Noord Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Thunder outscored the Knights 27-10 in the second quarter to bust the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game and take a 48-21 halftime lead.
Sam Underhill had 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench to lead Trine (10-1, 4-0 MIAA). Kaylee Argyle had 11 points and four steals. Kelsy Taylor and Tara Bieniewicz had 10 points each.
Stephanie Coors had 10 points for Calvin.
