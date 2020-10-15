BENTON – Prairie Heights’ volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional with a first-round victory over Eastside Thursday night.
The Panthers (23-9) will play Churubusco in the second semifinal match at Fairfield High School around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after the host Falcons take on Westview. The semifinal winners will come back and play in the sectional final Saturday at 7 p.m.
Fairfield ended Central Noble’s season in the first match Thursday, defeating the Cougars 25-12, 25-20, 25-14. CN finished its season at 12-12.
Prairie Heights 25-25-25,
Eastside 18-20-18
The Blazers started better and held a couple of two-point leads early in the first set. Then the Panthers picked up their play and managed to earn the sweep without one of their leading players.
Junior Chloe Riehl went into COVID-19 quarantine for 14 days on Monday.
“Sage Walworth filled in for Chloe and did a great job,” Prairie Heights coach Tina Sailor said. “We also switched up people defensively to compensate for that.
“It doesn’t fall on one person. They all have to chip in and cover that,” Sailor added. “Churubusco will be no easy task. We’re working to get better every day.”
Kalli Aaron had 15 digs and seven kills for the Panthers. Hunter Kleeberg had 32 assists and was 24-25 serving with four aces. Caylee Bachelor and Trevyn Terry each had eight kills. Shyanne Duncan had six blocks.
About everybody will return for Eastside, who finished 9-20. McKenna Elzey is the only senior on this Blazer team.
Fairfield 25-25-25,
Central Noble 12-20-14
Both teams were scrappy and played plenty of lengthy points. It was the Falcons’ offensive firepower that was the difference.
“We do have firepower, but I also think we played pretty good defense,” Fairfield coach Brittany Herschberger said.
“After we played them (Oct. 1), I said we needed to be more like them,” she said of the Cougars. “They do not give up.”
Fairfield jumped out to an 8-3 lead in the first set and further pulled away.
Central Noble was most competitive in the second set and drew even with the Falcons at 19 after a Lydia Andrews kill. But Fairfield finished the set with a 6-1 run, ending the set with an ace off the net cord by Evansville commit Madisyn Steele.
Eight seniors played their final matches for Central Noble: Andrews, Bridgette Gray, Jenica Berkes, Casey Hunter, Amber Spencer, Emma Marker, Macy Coney and Rachel Imhof. Berkes became the program’s career leader in assists and aces.
“It’s a special group,” Cougars coach Laura Scott said of her seniors. “They stuck together, were cohesive and work well with the underclassmen.
“Marker and Hunter played well. Our DSes, Amber and Macy, kept the ball going.
“Our word for the season was relentless. We focused on playing that way and we did that,” Scott continued. “We played as hard as we could. I’m proud of them.”
Gray had 11 digs and 10 kills for CN. Andrews had 19 digs, five kills and an ace. Berkes had 25 assists. Spencer also had 11 digs and Hunter added six kills.
Kayla Miller had 18 digs and 15 kills for Fairfield (16-14). Steele had 11 kills and six blocks, and Morgan Gawthrop pitched in with 16 digs. Sydney Stutsman had 34 assists and two aces.
The Falcons started their season a couple weeks late with the COVID-19 restrictions placed in Elkhart County in mid-August. Herschberger said there were a couple other COVID-19 scares during the season, but the battle-tested Falcons are playing well down the final stretch and was the Northeast Corner Conference runner-up Saturday at Garrett.
1A Lakewood Park Sectional
In Auburn, the host Panthers advance to Saturday’s semifinals by defeating Hamilton 25-10, 25-8, 25-9.
Fremont’s season ended with a first-round loss to Bethany Christian. The scores were 25-22, 25-12m 27-25.
In other sectional volleyball action Thursday, West Noble lost in round one to Wawasee at the 3A Tippecanoe Valley Sectional, 25-12, 25-14, 25-18.
