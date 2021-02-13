ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team defeated Olivet 81-36 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game in front of a small crowd at the MTI Center.
Trine recently allowed two family members per Thunder player and coach to attend home basketball and hockey games, beginning on Saturday.
Each player must submit names of those attending to their head coach. Those in attendance must leave immediately following the game and can not have contact with players.
Visiting fans and any kids age 12 and under are still not allowed to attend basketball and hockey games at Trine.
As for the game, the Thunder held the Comets to 25% shooting from the floor (15-60) and outrebounded Olivet 50-33.
Kayla Wildman had 14 points and four rebounds for Trine (9-1, 3-0 MIAA). Kaylee Argyle had 10 points and two steals. Alyssa Argyle and Sam Underhill each had eight points.
MEN
Trine 95, Olivet 72
In Olivet, Michigan, Nick Bowman stuffed the stat sheet with 35 points, eight rebounds, six steals and six assists to lead the undefeated Thunder (12-0, 3-0).
Four Trine players scored in double figures. Bryce Williams hit six three-pointers in scoring 19 points. He also had four assists and two steals. Brent Cox had 13 points. Aiden Warzecha added 10 points, six boards and four assists.
