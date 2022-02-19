INDIANAPOLIS — A high school wrestler’s career typically starts at a very young age. …sometimes age 3 or 4.
Sometimes, it ends before a wrestler’s ready for it to end.
And sometimes, it goes as far as it possibly can: The biggest stage in Indiana, the Indiana High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament as a senior.
East Noble’s Aidan Sprague, a 126-pounder, and Lakeland’s Ben Miller, a 145-pounder, both saw their high school careers come to a close on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on the decisive second day of the state tournament.
Sprague dropped his quarterfinal match, 8-1 to Matteo Vargo of Penn. That put the four-year Knight standout in the consolation bracket, where he opened with a 10-0 major decision over Merrillville’s David Maldonado.
That put Sprague in the fifth-place match — not exactly where he’d envisioned being when he arrived in Indianapolis on Friday, but Sprague took care of business in his last appearance on a high school mat, taking a hard-fought 8-6 win over Brownsburg’s Braden Haines in overtime.
“This is life,” Sprague said. “Life isn’t always fair, and sometimes things don’t go your way.”
But Sprague knows where the credit goes no matter what happens on the mat.
“Glory be to God,” Sprague said. “There was a lot of heartbreak out there today. I’m glad I got to finish strong.”
East Noble coach Sam Riesen said he and his staff are very proud of what Sprague accomplished both on and off the mat for the Knights.
“Any time you finish your senior season with just one loss, that’s a great accomplishment,” Riesen said. “He’s been a great kid to coach the past four years… it’s going to be hard to think about not having him around next year. But his leadership and what he’s brought to the program definitely left us in a better spot.”
Sprague will wrestle at the University of Indianapolis in college — with an eye toward being both a high school history teacher and eventually a coach.
“I’d like to come back and be an assistant at East Noble, then eventually take over my own program and start my own legacy,” Sprague said.
Sprague finished 42-1. His fifth-place finish as a senior will be a high-water mark for his career.
“We’d been stuck on sixth the past few years,” Riesen said
Miller also dropped into the consolation bracket after losing his quarterfinal match to Perry Meridian’s Matthew Koontz by technical fall.
Miller put an exclamation point on his senior season by rebounding to finish seventh. He fell in his first consolation match to Oak Hill’s Brody Arthur, a 5-2 decision. That put him in the evening seventh-place match, which he won with a 5-1 decision over Brownsburg’s Blaze Garcia.
Lakeland coach Kevin Watkins said he was happy to see Miller end his high school career on a positive note.
“In the state of Indiana, if you’re even here on Friday night, that’s something to be proud of,” Watkins said. “To finish seventh, that’s a testament to Benjamin’s dedication and hard work. We’re very proud of him.”
Miller finishes 47-6 in 2021-22.
Garrett’s Hayden Brady, a junior, meanwhile, finished fourth after being pinned in 5:10 in the third-place match.
Garrett coach Nick Kraus said Brady accomplished much in his junior campaign and a solid foundation has been laid for his senior season.
Kraus said it was a great season for the Railroaders, who won their third straight regional title at Carroll two weeks ago.
“To get three guys down here (to state) was great,” Kraus said. “Brayden Baker (145 pounds, who finished 32-12) had a great career, and Chase Leech (152 pounds) wrestled well. He was one takedown away from winning his match as a sophomore.”
Kraus said the Railroaders accomplished a lot for a team that just brought back four starters from a year ago.
Brady finished 31-6. He said he’s a bit disappointed to not go further this year, but the fire will be there next year.
“I made a lot of improvement this year, and I know what I have to do to take another step forward next year,” Brady said.
“I’m not anywhere near where I want to be,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.