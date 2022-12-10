Six area football players were recently selected to All-State teams by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Four of the selections were in Class 2A, and three of those selections were Eastside Blazers.
Eastside had two players make the 2A Senior All-State team on defense with Dax Holman at linebacker and Carsen Jacobs at defensive back. Junior Dane Sebert make the 2A Junior All-State team on the offensive line.
Churubusco’s Riley Buroff also made the 2A Senior All-State team, and was chosen as a defensive back.
The other two selections came in Class 4A. Angola’s Andre Tagliaferri made the 4A Senior All-State team at defensive back. East Noble junior Zack Leighty made the 4A Junior All-State team as an offensive lineman.
Holman made 57 tackles, including 41 solos and 10 for loss. He had an interception and returned it for a touchdown.
Jacobs had four interceptions. He also made 34 tackles, including 25 solos.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Sebert continued his high level of play, especially on the offensive line. He also made 22 tackles on defense, including eight for loss and three sacks.
Buroff did well in all three phases for the Eagles. On defense, he had three pass breakups and two interceptions. He made 34 tackles, including 28 solos and three for loss.
On special teams, Buroff averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 19 attempts with a season long punt of 64 yards. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown and also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Tagliaferri led the Hornets with 79 total tackles, 50 solos and 29 assists. He had 6.5 tackles for loss, including two sacks. He also had two pass breakups, and interception and a fumble recovery.
Tagliaferri returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He averaged 17.9 yards per kickoff return in 10 attempts and 10.4 yards per punt return in seven tries.
Leighty just completed his third season as a starter for the Knights. He was a First Team All-Northeast 8 Conference selection at offensive tackle for his efforts this past season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.