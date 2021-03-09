The Trine University men’s indoor track and field team captured its third Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Championship in program history and back-to-back titles Saturday in its home building at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
The Thunder women were second to Hope Friday in their conference meet Friday at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The MIAA meets ended the indoor track and field seasons for both Trine teams.
On Saturday, the Trine men finished with a team total of 182 points. Hope and Olivet tied for second with 101 points each.
On the track, the Thunder had a trio of event winners in the 60-meter dash, the 60-meter hurdles and the distance medley relay.
Freshman Danny Vinson was one of three Trine runners to qualify for the final in the 60 dash and posted a winning time of 6.99 seconds. Teammate Josh Davis finished third in 7.04 seconds.
The Thunder had four runners advance to the final in the 60 hurdles, led by sophomore Jake Gladieux, who won in 8.30 seconds, improving upon his preliminary time by eight hundredths of a second. Junior Greysen Spohn was third place in 8.76 seconds and Kobe Johnson was sixth in 9.21 seconds.
In the distance medley relay, the Trine team of Kendallville senior Noah Acker, freshman Ryan Smith, junior Holden Martin and Auburn senior Jack Beakas won in a combined time of 10 minutes, 40.69 seconds.
Beakas also had a strong day individually with runner-up finishes in the 5,000 and the 3,000. The DeKalb High School graduate finished the 5,000 in 15:04.55 and crossed the finish line in the 3,000 in 8:42.36.
Also in the distance events, seniors Neil O’Brien and Levi Neuzerling finished back-to-back in the mile with times of 4:15.55 and 4:24.00, respectively. O’Brien’s time ended up being the second quickest on the day overall and was also a Trine indoor record, surpassing the mark previously set by Nick Zack of 4:17.50 set in 2019. Neuzerling’s time was good enough for third place.
O’Brien also finished third in the 800 in a time of 1:59.02.
In the 200, sophomore William Thonn placed second in 23.02 seconds and Gladieux was third in 23.07 seconds.
In the long jump, freshman Anthony Latin was second with a leap of 21 feet, 7.5 inches and Gladieux placed third at 21-6.75.
Spohn was third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-4. Junior Theodore Samra was third in the weight throw at 52-1.75.
In Grand Rapids on Friday, the Trine women were second to Hope, 183-174. The host Knights were third with 86 points.
Trine had several individual champions. led by freshman Haley Livingston who won the 60 hurdles and the triple jump.
In the 60 hurdles, Livingston posted a time of 9.48 seconds in the preliminaries, momentarily breaking the Trine indoor record in the event that was previously held by Lydia Walterhouse at 9.58 seconds. Later in the day in the final, Livingston improved upon her prelim time with a mark of 9.35 seconds to break her previous program record.
Off the track, Livingston posted the best overall distance in the triple jump of 34-8.25. That broke the school indoor record that was held by Abigail Kuhlman at 34-5.
Additionally, Livingston finished in second place in the long jump at 16-11.25 and was third in the 60-meter dash in 8.12 seconds.
Also claiming individual titles in the field events was Pleasant Lake junior Autumn Presley in the pole vault and junior Valerie Obear in the weight throw. Presley posted a top clearance of 10 feet in the pole vault and was about a foot and a half higher than her nearest opponent. Obear threw the weight 57-3.5, which was about five and a half feet farther than the runner-up.
Seniors Megan Theismann and Elizabeth Lohman recorded a pair of back-to-back performances in the 5,000 and 3,000. Theismann won the 5,000 in 17:42.93 and Lohman was second in 17:55.31. Theismann then recorded the second fastest overall time in the 3,000 at 10:26.23, followed by Lohman in third place at 10:29.92.
Freshman Kennedi Sternberg was third in the 60 dash in 8.12 seconds.
Sophomore Lia Vawter rounded out the top individual efforts for the meet with a second-place showing in the high jump at 5-0.25, which was an one inch away from tying the event champion.
In relay action, the Thunder had a pair of third-place finishes. In the distance medley relay, the team of freshman Ana Parker, junior Paige McGonigal, freshman Marissa Kenney and senior Ruthie Luebke had a combined time of 13:26.13.
In the 4-by-400 relay, juniors Stephanie Hartpence, Chloe Brittain, sophomore Amira Faulkner and Kenney finished third in 4:16.91.
