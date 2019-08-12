Pro Baseball TinCaps lose first two games at South Bend
SOUTH BEND — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost the first two games of a three-game series with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field, 3-0 on Saturday night and 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.
The third and final game of the series was to take place Monday night. The game did not start on time due to a weather delay.
On Sunday afternoon, the TinCaps led 3-1 before the Cubs scored seven times in their final three innings. Yonathan Perlaza capped South Bend’s surge with with a two-run home run off Fort Wayne reliever Henry Henry in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Ryan Weathers started for the TinCaps and allowed one earned run on five hits with no walks in five innings. Jose Quezada (6-3) took the loss in relief.
Tucupita Marcano had two walks, two stolen bases and a run scored for Fort Wayne (20-29 second half, 53-64 overall before Monday night). Michael Curry was 2-for-3 with a walk.
The TinCaps play on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Lansing against the Lugnuts.
Prep Girls Golf Roundup: Heights 2nd to Elkhart Memorial
ELKHART — Prairie Heights was second to Elkhart Memorial, 203-235, in a three-team match at The Creek Golf Club Monday afternoon. Westview was third with 244.
Elsewhere on Monday, East Noble and Leo played roughly seven holes at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville before lightning struck and suspended play. The Northeast 8 Conference match will be completed on a day to be determined.
West Noble’s home match at South Shore with Angola, Lakeland and Hamilton was postponed early Monday afternoon due to the weather forecast and with travel in mind. That contest will be made up Aug. 22 at 4:45 p.m.
