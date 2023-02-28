INDIANAPOLIS — Central Noble senior Madison Vice and Garrett senior Bailey Kelham received a couple of statewide honors that were announced on Tuesday.
Vice and Kelham were both selected to the annual list of top 60 senior girls from Hoosier Basketball Magazine and both made Senior All-State teams from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Vice made the Small School All-State team and Kelham was picked to the Large School All-State team.
Two sessions of the 42nd annual Top 60 Senior Workout will be hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA on Sunday at Beech Grove High School on 5330 Hornet Ave. in Indianapolis.
Half of the Top 60 girls, primarily from northern and southern Indiana, will participate in the first session from 1-3 p.m. The remaining players, primarily from central Indiana, will compete during the second session from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Vice led Central Noble to the championship game of the Class 2A Logansport Semi-State this season. The Cougars finished the season with a 26-3 record.
The team’s only losses came at the hands of Fairfield, twice, the Class 3A state champions and Lapel, the Class 2A state runner-up.
Vice averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.7 steals per game her senior season. She made 63% of her two-point field goal attempts and 39% of her three-pointers. Her free throw percentage was 80%.
Vice has committed to playing college basketball at Siena Heights University.
Kelham led an inexperienced Railroader squad to the Class 3A Concordia Sectional title. She signed to continue her basketball career at Huntington University.
Kelham had 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals and two blocked shots per game in her senior season at Garrett. She made 84% of her free throws (190-227) and made 42 three-point shots.
Fairfield’s Brea Garber, Huntington North’s Taylor Double and Jay County’s Renna Schwieterman also picked among Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 senior girls and was picked to Large School Senior All-State team.
Local players honorably mentioned to the Senior All-State team were Lakeland guard Peyton Hartsough, Eastside forward Grace Kreischer and Fairfield guard Morgan Gawthrop.
Hartsough averaged 16.7 points, 4.6 assists, four rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Kreischer averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. She also had 111 deflections and 50 steals.
Columbia City guard Addison Baxter, Norwell guard Kennedy Fuelling and Snider Jordyn Poole made the IBCA Underclass Supreme 15 team.
Snider’s Joh’nea Donahue made the Underclass Large School All-State team. Guard Zoe Willems from Class 1A state runner-up Bethany Christian made the Underclass Small School All-State team.
Area players honorably mentioned to the IBCA Underclass All-State teams were Columbia City’s Molly Baker and Kyndra Sheets, Bellmont’s Hailey Cole, Norwell’s Makenzie Fuess, Goshen’s Kyra Hill, Bethany Christian’s Mariah Stoltzfus, Huntington North’s Marissa Trout, Woodlan’s Taylor Kneubuhler and Snider’s Tia Phinezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.