HUNTERTOWN — You can always play defense.
That was the name of the game in the third quarter of Tuesday’s sectional opener between East Noble and DeKalb, when the teams combined for more turnovers (12) than points (eight).
“First of all, we had a tremendous start. We scored 20 points in the first quarter. I thought our guys were really focused, especially on the defensive end,” East Noble coach Ryan Eakins said. “Our defensive focus all night, for the most part, we took away their bread and butter stuff.”
The Knights kept up their sticky defense into the fourth quarter, however, although the Barons had moderate success with trying slow down senior star Hayden Jones, East Noble got key baskets from a lot of other sources as their lead slowly grew more comfortable and they pulled away to a 51-36 victory. Jones scored 16 for the Knights.
“Hayden Jones played one of the best games of his career tonight. He controlled the game. I thought his defense was tremendous. He held Nixon to one point,” Eakins said.
With their second win of the year over the Barons, the Knights (12-11) moved into Friday’s second semifinal against Snider (17-6). Host Carroll (17-5) will play the first game against Northrop (12-12), which rallied late to edge North Side 52-48 in Tuesday’s opener.
The Knights led 32-24 after the grinding third quarter. The Barons (6-17) had their chances after a three-point play by Evan Eshbach made it 24-20, but couldn’t score on three chances to cut the gap further.
Jones still led the Knights with 16 points and always had the Barons’ attention. East Noble had some other players come through, however, with Nate Dickson hitting a three and converting a three-point play off a feed from Gage Ernsberger, who had a breakaway dunk after the Knights beat DeKalb’s full-court pressure.
Brooks Miller got lose inside to score off a pass from Jones.
Ernsberger finished with nine, and Luke McCue and Luke Denton both scored eight.
Connor Penrod led the Barons with 14 and Nolan Nack hit three threes for nine.
The Knights will take on Snider in the second game of the Class 4A Carroll Sectional on Friday. Carroll faces off with Northrup in the first game.
The Knights opened the season against Snider with a 70-52 loss on Dec. 17.
“Opening night, we could throw out a lot of things that we didn’t do well in that game,” Eakins said. “The biggest thing for us is we were very impatient on the offensive end. If they’re getting to 70 points, that’s the type of game we don’t want to be in and be able to win. We’re going to have to be patient, force them to play some defense, keep them from getting momentum and keep them away from the basket.”
