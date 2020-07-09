FREMONT — A doubleheader weekend at Angola Motorsports Speedway produced a large car count on a hot and steamy Fourth of July weekend.
Hamilton’s Zach Henderson continued his domination of the VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division picking up two more wins. Henderson has won each feature this season to retain a 44 point lead over Robbie Drummond for the season championship.
On Saturday night Henderson was followed by Scott Wetzel, Drummond, Rick Rinehart, Scott Blankenship, Joe Muldoon, Tim Sanderson, Travis Kyle, Dennis Pierson, Justin Oberlin and Hunter King.
On Sunday night Henderson picked up $700 to the win in the Independence 30 lap feature. Jeremy Wallen took second and Drummond took third.
Sunday’s special race also featured the 20 lap Freedom 20 with $400 to win the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive feature. Bo Hoelscher, of Riverside, Ohio made the three hour drive to Fremont to pick up the win. He also took home the feature win on Saturday night.
Front-wheel drive division points leader Jerry Manns took second place on Sunday. On Saturday night the top 10 was rounded out by Hoelscher, Chris Harmon, Tom Minick, Ashley Chalfant, Manns, Curtis Dameron, Adam Krykowski, Nash Engdahl, Jon Hart and Art Hakes.
After rolling his primary car June 26 Dan Foulk brought out a back up car that was in the barn to win the Perkins Septic & Drain mini stock feature. Foulk is currently tied for first place with Chad Minnix for the 2020 season championship.
Foulk said on his Facebook page that his crew deserves credit for helping him to get the car ready to race.
The top 10 in the mini stock division was Foulk, Tracy Thompson, Kevin Mertz, Bobby Laughter, Matt Morton, Tyler Evans, Wes Shaw, James Thompson, Minnix and Brandon DePew.
In the EverageAuto.com late model division Evan Park, of Wolcottville, picked up his second feature win of the season. Park is the current 2020 points leader in the late model division leading Shawn Grace by 10 points and Tommy Cook by 12.
The top 10 were Park, Grace, Tony Dager, Tanner Jack, Paige Rogers, Austin May, George Anspaugh, Cook, Jeff Brunt and Randy Cook.
Rounding out the racing card was the R.L. McCoy modified division. Johnathon Gatton, of Fort Wayne picked up the feature win. Gatton currently leads the 2020 points standings by six points over Al Berry and 18 points over Scott Moyer.
The top 10 finishers in the modified division were Gatton, Blake Dager, John Gatton Jr., Steve Shlater, Scott Moyer, Mel Klein, Berry, Cole Carper, Gregg Cory and Bryce Krider.
This Saturday will be a big weekend at the track as the racing action will be nationally televised on MAVTV and Speed51.com. The track will also welcome the VORE’s Compact Touring Series, with $1,000 to win. The tracks five weekly divisions will also be racing including the late model triple play and mod mixer #1. The late model division and modified division will be running 50 lap features. Racing begins at 6:30 p.m.
The races will be recorded and televised at a later date on MAVTV and portions will be live on Speed51.com. Those wishing to watch on Speed51.com must subscribe to the website.
