Prep Boys Tennis Chargers top Heights
LIGONIER — West Noble completed Northeast Corner Conference regular season play with a 5-0 victory on senior day Thursday over Prairie Heights.
The Chargers (9-3 overall) won all five matches in straight sets. West Noble honored seniors JJ Jacobs, Wesley Shaw, Brayden Bohde and Chris Miller.
West Noble 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Chris Miller (WN) def. Leyton Byler 7-6 (7-2), 7-5. 2. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Breyton Ambler 6-4, 6-4. 3, Luke Schermerhorn (WN) def. Chase Bachelor 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Nevin Phares (WN) def. Kaleb Lounsbury-Hayden Culler 6-0, 6-1. 2. JJ Jacobs-Wesley Shaw (WN) def. Matt Levitz-Luke Krapfl 6-1, 6-0.
Hornets win at Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Angola beat Churubusco 4-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Thursday.
Angola 4, Churubusco 1
Singles: 1. Jacob Pontorno (A) def. Brady Crick 6-2, 6-1. 2. Connor Libey (A) def. Gavin Haberstock 6-2, 6-0. 3. Dawson Meeks (CH) def. Jed Mortorff 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Marcus Miller-Aiden Koch (A) def. Brett Barkley-Mason Young 6-0, 6-1. 2. Harrison Bruick-Quinn Aldred (A) def. Gage Crick-Mason Jacks 6-1, 6-3.
DeKalb blanks Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb topped New Haven 5-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Thursday.
Owen Holwerda and Krue Nagel took singles matches for the Barons, and Wyatt Derrow received a forfeit at three singles as the Barons improved to 10-3 overall and 4-1 in the NE8.
Kiefer Nagel and Elijah Ehmke won at one doubles, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey won at two doubles.
DeKalb 5, New Haven 0
Singles: 1. Owen Holwerda (DK) def. Jordan Johnson 6-1, 6-0. 2. Krue Nagel (DK) def. Camden Beard 6-0, 6-0. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) won by forfeit.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Eli Exner-Mascen McNeil 6-0, 6-2. 2. Grant Stuckey-Grant Fetter (DK) def. Tolan Turner-Brayden Eagleson 6-0, 6-0.
Prep Girls Soccer Barons rout Bulldogs
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb defeated New Haven 10-0 in a Northeast 8 Conference match on Thursday.
Hope Lewis had four goals for the Barons, and Charity Lewis had a goal and three assists. Caroline Pranger, Jade Allen and Lilly Budde each had a goal and an assist.
Ana Estrada and Sam Slavin also scored for DeKalb.
Prep Boys Soccer EN beaten by Raiders
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Northridge 9-0 on Thursday.
Isiah Tallmam and Gonzalo Bocanegra had three goals each for the Raiders. Tallmam also had three assists.
Barons rally past Woodlan
WOODBURN — DeKalb came from behind to defeat Woodlan 7-4 Thursday.
Carric Joachim had three goals for the Barons (6-4) and Jace Benson had two. Nate Fillenwarth and Imanol Hernandez also scored.
Fillenwarth had two assists and Alex Collins had one.
Prep Volleyball Heights sweeps Blazers
BUTLER — Prairie Heights won over Eastside 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Chloe Riehl had 13 digs and 12 kills for the Panthers (14-3, 4-1 NECC). Trevyn Terry had 13 kills and two aces, and Hunter Kleeberg dished out 34 assists.
For Eastside, Eleanor Neumann had six kills and Haley Wies added five. Skyelar Kessler had 10 assists, nine digs and three aces. Allison Hoffelder had six assists and nine digs. Jasmine Dircksen and Mataya Redinger had eight digs each.
Prairie Heights won the reserve match 18-25, 25-13, 15-6.
Lakers fall to Falcons
BENTON — Lakeland lost to Fairfield 25-19, 25-16, 25-10 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday.
Faith Riehl had nine digs, seven kills and two aces for the Lakers. Peyton Hartsough had 17 digs, and Justice Haston had 13 assists, five digs and three kills.
Sydney Stutsman recorded the 2,000th assist of her prep career for the Falcons.
In other action Thursday, Westview outlasted visiting Churubusco 20-25, 25-16, 12-25, 26-24, 15-11.
Middle School Football DMS eighth-graders win over Indian Springs
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team downed Indian Springs 30-16 Thursday. The game had been moved from Tuesday when it was called off due to lightning.
Xavier Bell scored three touchdowns and also recovered a fumble for DeKalb (4-0). Brady Culler forced two fumbles and ran one of them in for a score. Brodi Wilson made three extra point kicks, worth two points each in middle school play.
“We’re really proud of the offensive line paving the way for big yards,” coach Brett Eltzroth said.
Indian Springs won the seventh-grade game 13-0 Tuesday. Dalton Cox intercepted a pass for the Barons (2-2).
