WATERLOO — DeKalb senior Blake Rowe committed to wrestle at Manchester University on Sunday.
“I chose Manchester because of the benefits there,” Rowe said. “It had a great opportunity for exercise science as a major, which is what I want to go for because I want to become an athletic trainer. Also, the college has a good wrestling team and great coaches.”
Rowe said he took classes at DeKalb with strength coach Josh Collins and trainer Rick Williams and was inspired by them to become an athletic trainer.
“It interested me plus I want to help others as much as I can,” Rowe said.
Rowe’s high school wrestling career ended one win away from making the state finals. He was defeated in the ticket round of the 182-pound bracket of the New Haven Semi-State. He finished last season with a 29-7 record.
He won the Northeast 8 Conference title and the Westview Sectional championship in his weight class. He finished third at the Goshen Regional.
Wrestling in college has been a goal for Rowe since he was a freshman in high school, and he feels like he’ll fit in well with the Spartans.
“It seems like everyone has a really good work ethic. Everyone was very open, and I feel like I’ll fit in pretty well because I have the type of personality like the others there. I got along with a lot of kids there when I went on my visit,” Rowe said.
He knows that he has somethings to work on before the season gets going, so he can make an early impact.
“Definitely my tempo as well as my conditioning,” Rowe said. “Now, they’re going to be longer matches. I have to understand to not empty the tank in the first or second period because they’re going to be longer. If I practice that diligently with repetition on the mat and off the mat, I’ll be more successful during the meets.”
