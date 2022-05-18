WATERLOO — Leo’s baseball team did not defend its Northeast 8 Conference title.
The Lions had a big say in who the champions would be, however.
DeKalb’s chance to win the title outright faded in the face of six strong innings from right-hander Kyle Decker and a textbook bunting game by the Lions, who took a 6-0 NE8 win Tuesday.
The Barons (13-10 overall, 5-2 NE8) will share the crown with Norwell, which edged Columbia City 8-7 Tuesday, and Bellmont, which won 5-2 over East Noble.
Decker limited the Barons to four hits and struck out nine over the first six innings. DeKalb had two runners on with two outs the first and the fifth, but couldn’t score. Christian Griewank mopped up with a 1-2-3 seventh.
“It’s pretty hard to win a baseball game when you don’t score,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “He kept us off balance. When they’re putting the ball in play and we wind up with only four hits, it puts us in a pretty tough spot.”
The game started as a war of attrition. DeKalb third baseman Ethan Jordan was injured going after the first of three bunt singles by Leo No. 2 hitter Cohden Brubaker. Jordan had to leave the game in the top of the first.
In the second, Bryce Dobson grounded to first, and running hard in a race to the bag, collided with Leo first baseman Drew Worman. Both players were down for several minutes and had to come out of the game.
“You have to deal with what happens,” Bice said. “You have to have that ‘next man up’ mentality. You try to be ready for it, but it’s tough seeing your guys go down.”
The Lions (14-7, 4-3) scratched in a run in the first with a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Rebman to move two runners up, and a run scored on Donavin Massing’s groundout. Massing followed that with three straight singles and went 3-for-4.
Leo put some distance in the score in the third, when Logan Montoya’s diving effort fell short on leadoff batter Jevon Walker’s sinking liner to left, and Walker went to second with a double. Brubaker laid down another bunt single before Rebman hit into a double play to score a run.
The Barons had a chance to minimize the damage, but Massing reached on an infield hit and went to second on an errant throw. Gray Hoeppner followed with an RBI single, and Gunner Stuckey’s wind-blown double to right plated another run, and the Lions had a 4-0 lead.
Leo tacked two more on in the sixth, one of them on a suicide squeeze.
DeKalb, which lost its fourth in a row overall, had to settle for a share of the conference crown after controlling its own destiny.
“We didn’t want to share it, but that’s how it is,” Bice said. “We wanted to come out here today and take care of business. We have a little hiccup here, but the season’s not over. We need to come back and play well again.”
