Postponements, cancelations
Several area events were postponed or canceled Tuesday due to inclement weather.
The girls basketball game between West Noble and East Noble was canceled with no make-up date to be scheduled.
The Prairie Heights girls basketball game at Concord scheduled for Tuesday was postponed to today with a 6:15 junior varsity start.
The junior varsity girls basketball game schedule for Friday between Angola and Hamilton has been canceled, and the boys basketball game between the Hornets and Marines Friday is now a varsity-only contest at 6 p.m.
The Lakewood Park boys basketball contest at Hamilton was postponed with no reschedule date announced.
East Noble’s boys basketball game at Columbia City Tuesday was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 25 with the JV game to start at 6 p.m.
The swim meet between Bellmont and East Noble scheduled for Tuesday was canceled.
Prep Gymnastics Hornets prevail on senior night
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Northrop 106.375-94.15 on senior night Monday at Central Gym.
The Hornets honored seniors Emma Schoenherr, Haley Hilyard and Katie Stoy. Schoenherr was second on the floor exercise with 8.725, second on the uneven bars with 8.5 and third all-around with 34.275. Hilyard was third on the balance beam with 8.6, and Stoy got a varsity start on the beam and was fifth with 8.425.
Angola’s Ashtyn Evans was all-around medalist with 37.125. She was also first on the bars (9.4), floor (9.225) and the beam (9.15). Teammate Audrey Wilkinson won on the vault with 9.45.
“Our goal was confidence and patient,” Hornets coach Misti Evans said. “The girls looked stronger and more confident. Their execution was better than Saturday (in a home meet with Wawasee).”
Angola’s next competition was recently added to its schedule. The Hornets will be in the Chesterton Invitational on Saturday.
Angola 106.375, Northrop 94.15
Vault: 1. Wilkinson (A) 9.45, 2. Ash. Evans (A) 9.35, 3. Schoenherr (A) 9.05.
Uneven Bars: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.4, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.5, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.25, 4. S. Allen (A) 7.5.
Balance Beam: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.15, 2. Niederholtmeyer (N) 8.75, 3. Hilyard (A) 8.6, 4. Wilkinson (A) 8.525, 5. K. Stoy (A) 8.425, 6. Schoenherr (A) 8.
Floor Exercise: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 9.225, 2. Schoenherr (A) 8.725, 3. Wilkinson (A) 8.35, 4. Saylor (N) 8.3, 5. Hutchins (A) 8.25.
All-Around: 1. Ash. Evans (A) 37.125, 2. Wilkinson (A) 34.575, 3. Schoenherr (A) 34.275, 4. Niederholtmeyer (N) 32.775.
Girls Basketball Cougars lose to Bethany in triple overtime
ALBION — Central Noble lost to Bethany Christian 62-58 in triple overtime on Monday night.
Freshmen Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems led the Bruins (16-6). Stoltzfus had 31 points, four assists, three steals and a blocked shots. Three of her points came on a heave from beyond midcourt to beat the buzzer to end the first quarter. Willems had 21 points, 11 rebounds and a block.
Meghan Kiebel had 21 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots for the Cougars, who made eight three-point shots. Bridgette Gray had 16 points and Lydia Andrews scored 15. Gray and Andrews each grabbed eight rebounds.
College Football Saint Francis to allow 1,500 football fans
FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis will allow up to 1,500 fans at each of its 2021 spring home football games as part of its revised spectator policy. The football season schedule was moved to the spring from the fall due to COVID-19 precautions.
Allocation of tickets for the spring season includes:
• Four family member tickets for each student-athlete on the football team at $10 apiece.
• 200 tickets for visiting team fans at $10 apiece.
• 250 tickets for USF students, administration, faculty and staff at no charge.
• 500 tickets for the general public at $10 apiece.
The Cougars’ opening game vs. Madonna University will kick off at noon Feb. 27 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. USF has four regular-season home games.
Tickets will be made available at 10 a.m. on Mondays prior to each home game. All tickets must be reserved or purchased via the USF Athletics ticketing website at saintfranciscougars.com/online-tickets. Ticket scanners will be located at all stadium entrances.
Fans are asked to socially distance outside of their traveling party and to wear masks when walking throughout the stadium.
For more information, contact Athletic Director Mike McCaffrey at 260-399-7700, ext. 6250 or mmccaffrey@sf.edu.
Bowling Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Jan. 18.
Papa Johns Bowlers of the Week were Jim Boyle for men (168 pins over average), Brenda Burch for women (131) and Danielle Wilson for youth (150).
MEN: Industrial — Kris Brown 267, Michael Ponko 266, 727 series, Mike Hasselman 264, 752 series, Tim Brandon 254.
WOMEN: Industrial — Sue Shaffer 203.
YOUTH: Northeast Indiana Classic — Kyle Toyias 229, 601 series. Majors — Gavin Fites 255, Ethan Pfeiffer 248, 605 series, Austin Wilson 228, Skyler Plummer 642 series.
