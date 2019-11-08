FREELAND, Mich. — Both Trine University basketball teams were picked to finish second in their respective Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association preseason coaches polls, which were unveiled on Thursday.
The Hope women and the Albion men were unanimous preseason favorites. The Thunder teams received the other first-place vote from Flying Dutch coach Brian Morehouse and Britons coach Jody May. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.
Hope outscored Trine in the women’s poll, 64-55. Albion was third with 51 and Calvin was fourth with 42.
The same four schools were selected in the top four of the men’s poll. Albion outscored the Thunder, 49-43. Calvin was third with 34, and Hope was fourth with 31.
Both Knight teams have new coaches who are Calvin alumni, Bill Sall for the men and Mark Christner for the women.
Like Trine men’s coach Brooks Miller, Sall played for and coached under Basketball Coaches of Michigan Hall of Famer Ed Douma. Sall was an assistant coach for Douma at NCAA Division II Hillsdale, Michigan, College from 1998 to 2002. Miller played three seasons for the Chargers from 2000 to 2003 after transferring from the University of Toledo, including his first two seasons in Hillsdale for both Douma and Sall.
At Trine, Miller lost some key players to graduation from last season’s regular season championship team, including forward Myles Copeland, center Ellis Cummings and last year’s MIAA Most Valuable Player Pete Smith. But several players who played significantly last season return.
That includes the last two MIAA Defensive Players of the Year, senior point guard Marcus Winters and senior forward Maurice Hunter. Winters won the defensive award last season after his final stellar campaign of football for the Thunder. He averaged 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.
The 6-foot-5 Hunter averaged 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and a blocked shot per game last season while shooting 54 percent from the field. He was the 2017-18 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Senior guard Langston Johnson is another key Trine player back. He averaged 13.3 points and 3.8 assists per game last season, shot 40 percent from three-point range (48-119) and made 86 percent of his free throws (43-50).
Newcomers include freshman forward Brent Cox, an East Noble High School graduate, and junior transfer Mike Barnfield from Fort Wayne. Barnfield, a 6-3 swingman out of Snider High, averaged 20.9 points, six rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and shot 52 percent from the field at Glen Oaks, Michigan, Community College last season.
Miller begins his ninth season at the helm tonight when the Thunder (19-8 last season, including 11-3 in the MIAA) travel to Chicago to take on Iliinois Tech. The opening tip-off is set for 8 p.m.
On the women’s side, Trine is a much younger team after going 26-3, winning MIAA regular season and tournament titles and playing in its third straight NCAA Division III Tournament. It is ranked 11th in the D3hoops.com preseason poll.
The Thunder graduated four key seniors: point guard Cassidy Williams, former Churubusco Eagle Montana Martin, reserve wing player Shaely Duff and All-American Brandi Dawson. Dawson is now an assistant coach for second-year Trine women’s head coach Andy Rang. Williams is an assistant coach at MIAA rival Olivet.
Two starters return in senior guard Katy Steers and junior forward Shay Herbert. They are the only upperclassmen with significant previous playing experience for Trine. Steers averaged 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting nearly 40 percent from three-point range last season. The 6-1 Herbert had 4.3 points and 3.4 boards per game and blocked a team-leading 23 shots.
Sophomores Tara Bieniewicz (5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg last season), Kelsy Taylor (4.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) and Kayla Wildman (3.7 ppg) return after playing significant reserve roles as freshmen.
Trine has been very strong defensively in rising among the nation’s best in NCAA Division III and will look to continue that this season. It gave up 50.8 points per game and held opponents to 35.1 percent shooting from the field last season.
The Thunder will host their own classic next weekend at the MTI Center to start their 2019-20 campaign. They play Marietta, Ohio, Friday at 7 p.m., then play Ohio Wesleyan next Saturday at 7 p.m.
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Basketball Preseason Coaches Polls
Women (first-place votes in parentheses): 1. Hope (8) 64, 2. Trine (1) 55, 3. Albion 51, 4. Calvin 42, 5. Alma 38, 6. Saint Mary’s 29, 7. Adrian 19, 8. Olivet 18, 9. Kalamazoo 8.
Men (first-place votes in parentheses): 1. Albion (7) 49 points, 2. Trine (1) 43, 3. Calvin 34, 4. Hope 31, 5. Kalamazoo 23, 6. Alma 21, 7. Olivet 15, 8. Adrian 8.
